The Livingston Parish School Board will meet at the Livingston Parish School Board office, located at 13909 Florida Blvd. in Livingston, at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.
Below is the meeting's agenda. To view the actual agenda, click here.
1. Call to Order
2. Approval of the minutes of the School Board meeting held on June 29. 2023Supporting Docs/Links attached to this item
3. Recognize and honor Albany High School Girls' Basketball and Softball teams for 2023
4. Presentation of Launch Livingston
5. Consideration of a Resolution giving preliminary approval to the issuance of not exceeding Nine Million Dollars ($9,000,000) of Sales Tax Bonds of the Parish School Board of the Parish of Livingston, State of Louisiana, and providing for other matters in connection therewith
6. To consider and take action with respect to adopting a resolution canvassing the returns and declaring the results of the special election held in the Livingston Parish Public Schools Educational Facilities Improvement District, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, to authorize the levy of a sales and use tax therein
7. Discussion and action on Renewal of Contract for Insurance Consultant for Livingston Parish Public Schools
8. Discussion and action on Substantial Completion of Live Oak Turf Projects
9. Discussion and action on approval of Change Order No. 04 for the Renovations to Industrial Arts Building at Holden School
10. Discussion and action on the Superintendent's recommendation for the following positions:
A. Substitute Principal at Lewis Vincent Elementary School
B. Substitute Principal at Springfield Elementary School
C. Assistant Principal at Walker High School
11. Discussion and action on the report of the Curriculum Policy Committee meeting held on July 17, 2023
12. Approval of monthly financial report, update on audit findings and payment of invoices
13. Superintendent’s comments
14. Adjourn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.