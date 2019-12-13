Most Popular
- Trio arrested for 18 vehicle burglaries in Denham Springs area, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks two for targeting unlocked vehicles in Denham Springs subdivision
- Livingston Parish Library eliminates all overdue fines, outstanding debt to increase library access
- Livingston Parish schools taking applications for 2020 spring semester night classes
- Dennis Perkins' lawyer requests removal from case; withdrawal hearing set for same day as initial motions
- Juban Crossing $655k (15%) short for annual bond payment; developer kicks in difference
- SOFTBALL | Albany's Turner, Knight, Spring sign with colleges, get a challenge from their coach
- French Settlement Mayor Toni Guitrau resigns, effective Dec. 13
- Man faces attempted second-degree murder charge for allegedly stabbing brother in altercation
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Coaches hoping to learn more about their teams during Livingston Parish Tournament
- PODCAST | Brett Beard talks move to Denham Springs High School (10)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Flowers, White combine to help Lady Eagles begin season on winning note (2)
- Sheriff looks to borrow $8 million to build training facility in Walker area (2)
- RESCHEDULED | I-12 lanes between Albany and Livingston to be closed, nightly Monday through Thursday (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Big second quarter carries Holden past Springfield, 68-49 (1)
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - November 25, 2019! (1)
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Despite 30 points from Flowers, Dutchtown able to hold off Live Oak (1)
- Graves pans new disaster response bill presented by congress, which would establish as law the HUD and FEMA timeline gap (1)
- School board unanimously votes for updated cell phone policy (1)
- Husband and wife charged with manslaughter after driving over man, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says (1)
Nathan G. "Nay Nay" McMorris, a resident of Livingston, passed…
