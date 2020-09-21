All Livingston Parish waterways will be closed to recreational traffic “until further notice,” according to the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (LOHSEP).
The closure, made in conjunction with Ascension Parish, will go into effect at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, due to rising waters from storm surge resulting from Tropical Storm Beta, which is expected to bring heavy rain and coastal flooding to Louisiana.
“In conjunction with Ascension Parish, Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are closing all Livingston Parish waterways to recreational traffic beginning at 11:00 am on Monday, September 21, 2020 until further notice due to rising waters resulting from Hurricane Beta’s storm surge and rain impacts on our area,” LOHSEP said in a statement.
Several watches and warnings are in effect for southeast Louisiana, including New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette. The heaviest rain will mostly fall Monday night through Tuesday night, the National Weather Service in Slidell said.
This marks the second time in a week that officials have closed waterways in Livingston and Ascension parishes. Waterways were closed for two days last week in response to Hurricane Sally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.