LIVINGSTON – One Livingston Parish lawmaker believes the inability to receive an executive budget for the next year creates a quandary for legislators, and another questions why Gov. John Bel Edwards did not present an executive budget in the first place.
The “aspirational” budget Gov. Edwards presented to the Joint Budget Committee on Feb. 28 will leave the appropriations members in a bind, particularly with the cuts which could come into play without the extra funds that economists forecasted in the last four meetings of the state Revenue Estimating Conference, according to state Rep. J. Rogers Pope, R-Denham Springs.
House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, has been the lone holdout during the last four meetings. He has maintained that the state’s economic uncertainty makes it imprudent to accept the predictions of an additional $122 million for this year’s budget and at least $90 million for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The committee will meet again in March.
Refusal by the REC to recognize those figures, which include dedicated funds and fees, leaves some agencies with a “zero” balance, state Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne told the committee.
The state constitution bars the inclusion of projected funds without a unanimous vote from the REC, which consists of four members – Dardenne, Baras, state Sen. President John Alario and a designated economist from LSU.
On Feb. 22, Dardenne unveiled a $31 billion budget on the committee, based on the estimated figures Gov. Edwards expects without approval from the REC. He labeled the budget “the Twilight Zone budget” because it would include deep cuts to programs across the board.
Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, dismissed the “aspirational” budget as a scare tactic by the Edwards Administration.
“It’s comical … it baffles me that they couldn’t present a budget with total numbers,” he said. “He could’ve used estimates or downsize it.
“What they presented was more comical than anything else,” Schexnayder said. “Coming out of that proposal was a waste of time for the committee members and the per diem our state paid them to show up.”
Pope believes the holdout by Barras and the uncertainty on budgeting for state offices and service will pose a huge challenge for the House Appropriations Committee if the REC holdout continues.
“I don’t know how the appropriations committee would present that, since the budget was only anticipated revenue. They’re going to have to present a budget to the full House, as to what it is.
“If they don’t recognize that money, where will they find the cuts?” Pope said. “Appropriations will have to have that discussion and present a balanced budget to this session, but I don’t know what they would cut at this point.”
A pay raise for teachers and other K-12 personnel in Louisiana public schools could land on the chopping block, as well as a 1.375 hike in the Minimum Foundation Plan, the formula by which the Louisiana Department of Education allocates funding to public school systems across the state.
The governor’s plan would also increase TOPS funding by $15.285 million.
The budget without REC’s recognition of additional money would lead to cuts across the board for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.
The deepest reductions would include 79 percent to the state treasury, 82 percent to environmental quality, 98 percent to insurance, 66 percent to wildlife and fisheries, and 58 percent to public safety, with cuts to other state departments also being listed at 20 percent or less.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.