DENHAM SPRINGS – Troopers from Louisiana Troop A seek the vehicle and driver who fled from the scene of a motorcycle crash Feb. 2 that took the life of a Greensburg man on Vincent Road, south of Pete’s Highway.
Austin Huber, 25, and his passenger, Brandi Hughes, 29, of Walker, traveled southbound on La. 16 in a 2003 Honda Shadow 750 motorcycle when the suspect – possibly in a gray SUV – turned left from James Street across the southbound of lanes of travel into the path of Huber’s motorcycle.
The impact of the motorcycle-SUV collision ejected Huber and his passenger.
Huber suffered fatal injuries, despite wearing a DOT-approved helmet. He was pronounced dead on the scene by the Livingston Parish Corner’s Office.
The accident occurred around 1 a.m., according to Taylor Scrantz, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop A.
The passenger was transported to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center for treatment.
This crash remains under investigation. Troopers ask that anyone with any information regarding this crash please contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at (225) 754-8500.
