Authorities arrested a 21-year-old who is allegedly tied to multiple vehicle burglaries across the parish, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Dustin Miller was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center early Tuesday morning on two counts of burglary from a vehicle, according to online booking records.
In a statement, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Miller has been tied to 20 vehicle burglaries that were committed between April 16-20.
The crimes allegedly took place in the Greystone Subdivision and surrounding area (12 vehicle burglaries), Easterly Lake Subdivision (one burglary), Cypress Park Subdivision (three vehicle burglaries), and the Burgess Road area (four vehicle burglaries).
Ard said the LPSO Armed Robbery & Burglary Division executed a search warrant at Miller’s residence on Lemonwood Drive in Denham Springs. There, detectives located two stolen firearms, a backpack, and clothing Miller allegedly wore during the burglaries.
LPSO detectives also executed a search warrant on Miller’s vehicle and found items “belonging to victims from the various locations listed above including money, speakers, glasses and clothing,” Ard said.
“We are still actively investigating this case,” Ard said in the statement. “More charges & more arrests are pending.”
The Sheriff’s Office also released a list of safety tips for Livingston Parish citizens to help prevent something similar happening to them.
-- Lock your vehicles
-- Remove/secure all valuables
-- If your home is equipped with motion lights, make sure they are in working order and pointed in the direction of your vehicles
-- If you have surveillance video equipment, make sure it’s set to record movement and that it’s pointed in the direction of your vehicles
-- Report any suspicious activity to LPSO at (225) 686-2241 ext. 1
