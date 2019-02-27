Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Areas of patchy fog. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.