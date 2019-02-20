Denham Springs, LA (70726)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.