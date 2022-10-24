The newly-formed Educational Facilities Improvement District (EFID), which was created to address the local school district's shortcomings for employee pay, will hold its inaugural meeting on Monday, Oct. 24.

Scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., the meeting will be held in the Livingston Parish School Board office.

There are seven items listed on the online agenda, including the “Call to Order” and “Motion to Adjourn.” In between, other agenda items include: swearing in of the directors, election of officers, review of purposes of the district and board, adoption of by-laws, and announcement regarding election.

The EFID was officially activated in mid-September, following an 8-1 vote by the Livingston Parish School Board. Its purpose, according to district leaders, is to explore funding options for improving salaries for the district’s 4,000-plus employees.

Despite being one of the state’s top performing school districts, the Livingston Parish school system ranks among the most underpaid. The Livingston Parish school system ranks 38th in the state for the average teacher pay, coming in at just over $50,000 per year. That ranking drops further when comparing salaried staff members such as bus drivers, custodians, maintenance workers, and food service workers.

School leaders have pointed to funding sources as the biggest cause for that disparity – Livingston Parish ranks last in the Greater Baton Rouge area in the amount of local ad valorem taxes paid per student, at $722, according to a May 2022 report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.

The average for the other seven districts in the Baton Rouge area is just over $5,300 per student, with none lower than $2,000. Among the 69 districts included in the report, Livingston Parish's amount of local ad valorem taxes paid per student ranked 65th.

Last month, School Board President Cecil Harris said the district is at “a pivotal point” and must find a way to recruit and retain teachers.

“We must find a way as a community to invest in our people if we are going to be able to bring in and keep the best available educators and support staff in our area,” Harris said. “The shortages are such that we are now competing head-to-head with other districts to survive.”

The nine members — known as “directors” — were appointed by the School Board in October and will serve six-year terms. They are as follows:

– John Blount, appointed by Jeffrey Cox, is a graduate of Walker schools, president and manager of Blount General Contractors and John Blount Builders, LLC, and past president and current board member of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce. His companies offer pre-construction services, construction management and project construction services.

– Thomas “Bruiser” Bryson, appointed by Norman Picou, is a resident of Springfield and retired SFC U.S. Army.

– Lawson Covington, appointed by Cecil Harris, is a resident of Denham Springs and manager of the brokerage Covington and Associates Real Estate, LLC, in Denham Springs. His firm deals in residential, new construction, commercial real estate and vacant land sales in an eight-parish area.

– Coty Hardy, appointed by Devin Gregoire, is a resident of Albany and project manager for Providence Engineering who specializes in jobs requiring structural concrete, asphalt paving, embankment and base course, drainage, and concrete paving.

– Kayla Lockhart Johnson, appointed by Jan Benton, is a resident of Denham Springs and a leading Livingston Parish realtor who specializes in new residential development and home construction sales. She serves on numerous industry boards and associations.

– Scott Jones, appointed by Kellee Dickerson, is a resident of Walker and owner and operator of Jones Signs and DigiClem Outdoor Media. He also served as a member of the 2014 Livingston Parish Home Rule Charter Commission that proposed revisions to the parish’s original charter.

– Tab Lobell, appointed by Bo Graham, is a resident of Springfield, a former Livingston Parish Councilman and manager of Lobell’s Waterfront Construction. He has served as a Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office reserve officer and community youth organization coach.

– Brian McCaskill, appointed by Brad Sharp, is a resident of the Town of Livingston and regional sales manager with RelaDyne, LLC, which specializes in automotive, commercial, and industrial industries.

– Randy Smith, appointed by Brad Harris, a resident of Denham Springs since 1960 and registered tax return preparer recognized by the IRS. He is president of Smith Accounting and a business owner for 36 years in Denham Springs. He serves as the auditing accountant for several governmental entities in the parish, and he specializes in examining financial reports to ensure records are accurate and timely filed.