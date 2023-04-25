$1 million and counting: Years after surviving cancer, Livingston Parish man continues raising money for St. Jude

Monroe Lockhart remembers sitting in the emergency room when three doctors walked in.
He remembers being asked if he had ever heard of leukemia.
He remembers being told that he had it, a diagnosis he remembers initially dismissing.
“I was like, ‘All I have is a cold or the flu,’” Lockhart recalled. “I was 15 years old and had just played a football game a few days before, so in my mind, there was no way it could be anything serious.
“When they told me I had leukemia,” he continued, “I remember getting so upset I wanted to fight them all. I was thinking, ‘I don’t have cancer, doctor. You’re in the wrong room.’”
But the doctors were in the right room, and they were right about the diagnosis: Lockhart did have leukemia. In less than a week, he went from being a budding football star at Walker High to a cancer patient at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. His treatment lasted two and a half years.
Lockhart says he went from weighing around 200 pounds down to 143. He endured regular rounds of chemotherapy and had multiple surgeries stemming from his treatment before it officially ended in May 2016.
Despite the nightmarish reality he faced, Lockhart says St. Jude took care of all of his needs. He recalled how the hospital “had everything down to a T” and how the staff paid as much attention to his mental state as his physical state.
“They think of everything you need and everything you want,” he said.
Now 25, Lockhart says his personal life is “going great.” He finished school in September, got married, has a “great job” as an electrician, and is expecting his first child.
And to Lockhart, he owes it all to St. Jude, which is why he continues to give back to the hospital as much as he can — even after raising $1 million.
“Realistically, there’s no amount of money we could give to them for what they gave to us,” he said.
Lockhart is the official spokesperson for the Chippin’ In for St. Jude Golf Tournament, Livingston Parish's biggest annual fundraiser that features a golf tournament, silent and live auctions, raffles, sponsorships, and merchandise sales.
This year’s fundraiser, held on a picturesque day on April 17, marked the eight-year anniversary of the event that Monroe’s parents, Hootie and Kelli, started in 2015. The event has grown every year, smashing local fundraising records as more and more people get involved. Lockhart said spots fill up fast, usually in “a few weeks,” and sponsorships sell “like crazy.”
From the start, it was clear the Lockhart’s had struck gold for St. Jude. The first tournament raised $94,000, which officials said was the biggest single-day haul at a charity fundraiser in Livingston Parish history. But that figure seems small compared to the numbers since, and this year’s was the biggest yet.
For the first time, the Chippin’ In tournament was held on two golf courses: Approximately 72 four-person teams played at Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs while another 36 four-person teams played at Carter Plantation Golf Course in Springfield. It was the first year at the Springfield golf course, though it appears it won’t be the last.
“And they said we could’ve had more [at Carter Plantation],” Lockhart said, crediting local businessman Travis Murry and Sheriff Jason Ard for spearheading the Springfield outing.
With the extra golfers and sponsors, this year’s total topped $356,000, according to organizers.
As golf teams completed their rounds on the course, Monroe spent a few minutes talking about what St. Jude and the Chippin’ In tournament have meant to him and his family. He said the tournament has exceeded all of their expectations, reaching figures they never imagined getting to “in our wildest dreams.”
But hitting a certain dollar amount was never the goal, Monroe said.
“We didn’t care if we raised $1,000 or $1 million,” he said. “It was just about giving as much as we could for St. Jude. And that’s our goal every year, to get as much as we can.”
Monroe credits his parents for being the driving forces behind the tournament, saying they have yet to slow down. For his part, Hootie said he could “never” pay back St. Jude, but like his son, he wants to give back as much as he can.
“Some guy is going to have his kid check into St. Jude tomorrow, and he needs to feel like I did,” he said.
To Hootie, the St. Jude experience not only saved his son’s life, but it made him a better person, another reason his fire for the fundraiser has yet to die down.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Hootie said. “In my life at that point, I was not a server. But when you become a caretaker, that makes you a different person. And this [fundraiser] is just a part of that.”
In addition to his parents, Monroe credited much of the fundraiser’s success to the loyal sponsors and golfers who regularly participate. Every hole has multiple sponsors, and some of the golfers have been involved with the tournament since the start.
Among the participants is Dane Bailey of Performance Contractors, the event’s biggest sponsor. Lockhart credited Bailey for connecting them with bigger sponsors to grow the tournament even more.
“One of the biggest assets we’ve had is Dane Bailey,” Monroe said. “Him and my dad got connected randomly, but from their first phone call, they just clicked. Mr. Dane does whatever he can to help us out. He’s the one person here who does as much as my dad does to get this tournament to what it is.”
Monroe said the fundraiser has become even more special to him as the years go by. He proposed to his now-wife, Caroline, during the 2021 tournament. In 2022, they passed $1 million. This year, he and Caroline publicly announced they were expecting a child, due in October.
Nearing the 10-year anniversary of his diagnosis, Monroe said St. Jude continues to impact him and his family, but he also noted the effects it is having on people who didn't even know him during his treatment.
“One of the things I always tell people is that cancer affects more than the people you currently know,” he said. “Caroline and her family didn’t know me when I had cancer. So Caroline didn’t know St. Jude was going to give her her husband, and her parents didn’t know they would get their first grandchild, because St. Jude was able to save me.
“So it affects way more than you’re able to see, and it makes me want to keep the tournament going more.”
