A $50,000 lottery ticket was sold in Livingston Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation.
Riverstop, located at 31539 Hwy. 22 in Springfield, sold the winning ticket, which matched four of the five numbers, plus the Powerball.
It was one of multiple winning tickets that were sold in south Louisiana following the drawing for the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold at P.T. Truck Stop on Airport Road South in Hammond. Another $50,000 ticket was sold at Best Stop 46 in Ponchatoula, roughly four miles east of Rivestop on Highway 22.
This marks the second time in three months that Livingston Parish has had a Powerball winner. In September, a $1 million lottery ticket was sold at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas.
