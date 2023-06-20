Coffee lovers have a new place to get their fix.
Drive-thru coffee franchise 7 Brew held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its first Livingston Parish location on June 14.
Updated: June 20, 2023 @ 4:58 pm
Coffee lovers have a new place to get their fix.
Drive-thru coffee franchise 7 Brew held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its first Livingston Parish location on June 14.
The ceremony, held with the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, brought together members of the local 7 Brew crew, the public, and city officials.
The coffee shop is located at 28195 Walker S. Road in Walker.
Known for its speedy service and premium quality drinks, 7 Brew offers more than 20,000 unique drink combinations, according to its website. The menu features espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, infused energy beverages, sodas and more. Each drink served is customizable.
7 Brew shops — also known as “stands” — typically utilize drive-thru lanes and outdoor seating.
After opening its first location in Rogers, Arkansas, 7 Brew currently has nearly 100 locations in 18 states, according to its website. There are currently three locations in Louisiana, with the others in Baton Rouge and Gonzales.
