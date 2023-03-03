Drive-thru coffee franchise 7 Brew will soon open in Livingston Parish, with a location coming to the City of Walker.
The upcoming coffee shop will be located at 28195 Walker S. Road. Construction is currently underway.
Touting its speedy service and premium quality drinks, 7 Brew offers more than 20,000 unique drink combinations, according to its website. The menu features espresso-based coffee, chillers, teas, infused energy beverages, sodas and more. Each drink served is customizable.
7 Brew shops — also known as “stands” — typically drive-thru lanes and outdoor seating.
After opening its first location in Rogers, Arkansas, 7 Brew currently has 63 locations in 15 states, according to a spokesperson. The only other location in Louisiana recently opened on Essen Lane in Baton Rouge.
