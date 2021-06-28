In the near future, ball clubs at Holden and Maurepas will be playing at night.
Elected officials, school leaders, and coaches met at the two rural schools on Monday to signal the unofficial start of a project that will bring lights to both campuses’ baseball and softball fields, which one called a “game changer” for the schools and their communities at large.
Rep. Clay Schexnayder, whose area covers portions of Livingston Parish, said a surplus in the state’s budget created the funds for the lights, which officials hope can be ready for the 2022 baseball and softball seasons.
Schexnayder singled out Rep. Buddy Mincey and Sen. J. Rogers Pope, who both served in the school system in some capacity before moving to their roles at the Capitol, for their involvement in the project.
“These were two of the things we came up with that were really important to both the areas and really benefits the community,” Schexnayder said. “Out here, it isn’t just about the schools — it’s about the communities.
“These lights will make a huge difference in getting people out and getting them back to the normal day of life and having something after covid that is really positive. This is huge for the community as a whole, not just the schools.”
Superintendent Joe Murphy said the price tag to install lights will be around $300,000 per campus. To ensure there are sufficient funds, Schexnayder said the school system will be able to draw as much as $1 million in surplus dollars if necessary.
At this time, Holden and Maurepas are the only schools in Livingston Parish that don’t have lights for their baseball and softball fields, forcing their teams to schedule home games when the sun is still up.
This will solve that problem, allow more children to take part in athletics, and open the door for greater community involvement, Murphy said.
“Now all of our campuses will have the ability to play at night,” Murphy said. “And now we’ll be able to do even more. We can host tournaments and do so many things. It’s such a big deal for the communities.”
Principals and coaches at both schools thanked the officials for helping them revamp their campuses and also spoke on the benefits.
Maurepas Principal Kenny Kraft said the new lights may allow little league players to hone their skills in Maurepas instead of having to journey to Ponchatoula, Gonzales, or Livingston, which many are forced to do.
Kraft also said the new lights will instill greater pride in the school’s athletes and give parents and fans ample opportunity to cheer on the Wolves.
“This is a game changer,” Kraft said.
For Maurepas baseball coach Anthony Gregoire, the addition of lights to the school’s stadium is 30 years in the making.
“I’ve dreamed, if anything I guess I wanted here was lights, and it looks like that dream’s going to come true,” Gregoire said.
Gregoire admitted he was still skeptical when Kraft told him the fields were getting lights.
“When I found out about it, the first thing I told him is ‘Hey, I’ve been waiting 30 years. I’ll have to wait and see,’” Gregoire said. “At 8:30 this morning, I guess the reality has come. It’s big. It’s big for our kids. Even our athletes that have left, our alumni, I think it’s going to be big for them because they always still check in with me and say ‘Hey coach, what’s going on’, but they have regular jobs too now. They’ll be able to come watch the games now instead of just coming for practices or whatever. It’s great. I don’t know what else to say.”
Gregoire is hoping the addition of lights will lead to bigger crowds at games.
“We’ve always had great attendance at our programs,” he said. “Our community had both baseball and softball supported, but starting those 3:30 and 4 o’clock games, it was a hindrance to a lot of people getting off of work to get to see that game. Being able now to start at five and six o’clock, the people are going to come and it’s going to be cooler once it gets hot. It’s just tremendous what it’s going to help for our program.
“Yeah, it may lead to a divorce for me, because these days, I go home for dark, but now with lights, hey, who knows?”, Gregoire said while laughing.
New Maurepas softball coach Gabby Felps said the addition of lights will have a multi-layered positive impact on the school.
“It’s a huge deal,” she said. “It’s going to help with the athletic and even parent buy in because we’re getting an upgrade to our facilities. It can also help with getting a summer league started this summer and being able to practice later when it’s hot. Since we have Metro League for high school, we can actually schedule Metro games here. Also, in spring season, we can actually finish games that go past a certain time. We (don’t have to) stop because it’s too dark.”
Felps said the addition of lights will also help with practices and games for the high school and junior high programs, which share the field.
Holden principal Kris Rountree recalled the National Guard helping to build the school’s current fields, which went into use in 2001 and summed up the school getting lights.
“(It’s) like a field of dreams,” she said. “It is a dream, because now we can play JV games. We can use money that could have been spent on lights that we were already talking about for field upgrades, more seating and stuff. You kind of hate it for the kids that have already graduated but very excited for the programs that they helped build for the younger kids coming in.”
Rountree is hoping the new lights can become a centerpiece of sorts in helping with those planned upgrades to Holden’s school ballparks.
“Any time you have a program, you have to have funding to support that program,” Rountree said. “We’re a small community. We do not have a strong tax base. We do not have any school taxes that we pass on to our community, so without passing a tax, we are very limited what we can do, so with us being able to have more of a revenue generating sport by playing games, extending the time, having more of a fan base, hopefully that will be just the first start of many great things to come, not only for that program, but for the school as well.”
Kraft and Rountree thanked Mincey and Schexnayder and members of the school board for their support, while Holden assistant principal Rusty Hutchinson and Rountree praised school board member Brad Sharp for his role in the process.
The new lighting on both campuses is the latest improvement to athletic facilities in Livingston Parish.
In April, voters in School District No. 1 elected to renew a bond proposal that will make $13 million available for Denham Springs High to revamp its sports facilities. Before that, Live Oak High opened a multi-million dollar facility at the back of campus that houses both the school’s baseball and softball programs.
Murphy couldn't give an exact timeline on when construction would begin or end but said the hope is to have the lights installed at both campuses in time for the next season, which will gear up in January 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.