WATSON -- Legacy is a word that's used often by quite a few people from all walks of life.
The consideration is: What is being left behind?
For Mrs. Mary Rose Story, owner of Story's Grocery in Watson, the more appropriate question is: How much can be left behind?
In 1972, Story and her husband purchased a small convenience store next to Highway 16. The first iteration of Story's Grocery was actually closer to the highway, but in 1976 the state widened Highway 16 so the Storys had to back up to where they are now.
The store began with three sections — a grocery, where the pie was also served; a section to make hamburgers and fries; and a barber shop.
When asked how many pies the store makes in a day, Story said it depends on a lot of factors including day of the week and time of year. Thanksgiving is the most popular time, and although she said traditional apple and cherry are her favorite, she admits that pumpkin is a best seller during the late part of the year.
How many pies has the store made overall?
"Ohhhh, I wouldn't know," Mrs. Story said with a laugh. "I wouldn't want to guess."
The Story family took a hiatus from the shop in 1981, when Wayne Watson purchased the establishment. According to Mrs. Story, that's how the po-boys came to be added to the menu.
"He said he was going to bring New Orleans-style po-boys to Watson," Mrs. Story said, "and he did."
But, it didn't last long. Just eight years later Mr. Watson wanted out and asked the Storys to take back over. They did, and they've been at the corner of Highway 16 and Highway 1024 ever since.
During that time, Story's became a central part of the Watson community. When members of the school board and Denham Springs were pushing for Bass Pro, it's where the movement began in the Watson area. The first discussions of incorporating Watson were started at a table in Story's dining area.
And the shop extended past Watson. For some, it was the place to go for pie. Others had to stop there to fill up the boat, while others had it marked as Thursday lunch.
Story's Grocery was a representation of a community gathering place — a service to all who lived in Watson, and areas nearby, as a place to come and get a little taste of home.
So why is she retiring?
Family.
"I'm tired, my kids (who work at the store) are tired," Mrs. Mary said. "I want to spend time with my grandchildren."
