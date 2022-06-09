A star multi-sport athlete at Denham Springs High in the 1960s, Cecil Harris can still remember practicing both baseball and track — at the same time.
During a recent interview, Harris recalled how a portion of the track outlined the baseball field, back when there was a baseball field on the school’s campus. He said he’d spend a few minutes honing his baseball skills before jetting to the outfield for some track work.
“When I was playing, I’d be taking batting practice or doing some infield work and then I’d practice my exchanges for track,” he recalled with a laugh. “I’d still have my baseball cleats on and practice track at the same time.”
Back then, all sports were located on Denham Springs High’s campus, but that changed over the years as the school grew and new buildings were added, forcing some programs to go off-campus.
Pretty soon, they’ll be back.
Denham Springs High is in the final stages of a total revamp of its athletic facilities — a project that’ll keep nearly all sports on the school’s campus, right in the heart of town.
For years, programs such as baseball, softball, and track and field have been forced to practice and compete off-campus, usually at nearby North Park.
But those days will soon come to an end once the multi-million dollar project, funded mostly by a millage renewal, wraps up later this year.
Harris, who was behind the push to improve the school’s athletic facilities, discussed the project at length during a recent tour of the construction sites. During the tour, he wasn’t shy about his thoughts on what the finished product will look like for one of Louisiana’s biggest high schools.
“I really believe that, when it’s finished, there won’t be any nicer facility in the state,” he said.
Funds for the projects are coming from a renewed property tax that was approved in April 2021, when voters in School District No. 1 passed a bond renewal that made millions available to upgrade the school’s sports facilities.
The 8.64 mill tax had been on the books since 2007, with initial funds used to construct Juban Parc Elementary and Junior High. More than three-quarters of those voted last year supported the renewal, extending the millage for another 20 years.
This $13 million investment marked the first major improvement to Denham Springs High’s overall athletic program in more than 65 years — shortly after the campus was established in 1951.
That was what Harris — widely regarded as one of the best all-around athletes in the school’s history, earning First-Team All-State nods in basketball, baseball, and track — had hoped for when he accepted a seat on the Livingston Parish School Board in 2020.
“I still want to help the students in other ways, but this is why I ran,” he said in a podcast with The News last year. “I wanted to bring facilities to Denham Springs High School.”
Talks of improving the athletics facilities started in 2015 but were quickly shelved in the wake of the historic August 2016 flood, according to an earlier report by The News. Those discussions picked up again in 2020 when payment of the bonds was six months away.
After meeting with the district’s business manager and coaches of the sports teams, Harris then made the rounds to local organizations, clubs, and media outlets to drum up support for the renewal.
It ultimately passed by 76-percent vote.
“We have an excellent coaching staff, one of the best that we’ve ever had across all sports, so we just needed to upgrade the facilities to keep our kids,” Harris said after being named School Board president in January. “So we went after it. And it looks like it’s going to come to fruition.”
The investment will affect a wide array of sports, and most importantly, it’ll keep almost all athletic events on or around school grounds. When construction is done, it’ll be easier for fans to support teams for track and field, baseball, and softball, Harris said.
“Now, everything will be part of the school,” Harris said. “They can have after school events here, and the kids can come watch ball games. A lot of times when people go home, they’re not coming back. Now you have them all here, and people will want to come back and support their kids. There’s just a lot of advantages to having athletic facilities at one spot.”
Harris also noted the safety aspect of having athletic facilities on campus.
“For years and years, there’s been a safety issue of kids traveling back and forth to [North Park],” he said. “There’s been a couple accidents over the years, and luckily no one’s been killed, but it’s been a real safety issue. Now we won’t have that anymore.”
The project, headed up by Coleman Architects, has been broken into three phases, Harris said. The first phase was construction on the baseball and softball fields, which started in the fall. That was followed by work on the football field, which began in February.
The building of a new football field house will begin following completion of the first two phases, Harris said.
The baseball and softball stadiums are near mirror images of each other, though baseball will be slightly bigger given the space demands of the sport. Both fields will have bleachers on both sides, and there will be backed chairs behind home plate for season ticket holders. Behind that will be a concessions stand and press box.
Each program will have its own field house, which will include coaches’ offices, a dressing room, a team meeting room, indoor hitting and pitching areas, and a training room. There are also bullpen and batting cage areas outside each dugout.
Work on the baseball and softball fields should finish sometime this summer, Harris said.
“Everything should be done by the start of school,” he said.
Standing on the new baseball field, Harris joked about the layout of the field he used to play on, a field that bordered what is now Yellow Jacket Boulevard.
“If you hit a ball in the road, it was a home run; if it bounced to the road, it was a double,” he said. “If you hit the ball toward the school, you just ran as far as you could as fast as you could.”
The football and track improvements, however, will wrap up a little later.
Construction on the new Yellow Jacket Stadium started in February, when construction crews tore down the former football venue. The stadium is being rebuilt and repositioned and will feature better security designs for parking and entry as well as a new track and field facility.
Additionally, there will be a new turf surface.
The projected completion date for the football field is sometime in September. To give crews more time, the football program will play its first eight games (scrimmage, jamboree, and first six regular season games) on the road, though a Sept. 8 game at Live Oak High against Glen Oaks will technically serve as a home game.
The Yellow Jackets’ first official home game won’t come until Oct. 14 against St. Amant.
“The nice part about it is, next year [all the road games] will be home games,” Harris said.
During the recent tour, Harris was joined by former Denham Springs High football coach and principal Butch Wax, who served as head football coach and athletic director from 1976 through 1997 before later retiring as principal in 2010.
Walking passed the construction crews and through the state-of-the-art facilities, Wax didn’t need many words to describe what he was looking at.
“It’s beautiful,” Wax said. “It’s been a long time coming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.