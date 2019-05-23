In south Louisiana, outdoor events are always a shot in the dark. At all times of year, weather poses a risk to shut down any event that braves the elements.
The lack of large-scale indoor facilities have moved many events to nearby parishes – or at least caused local officials to hold their breath for several days.
Eric Edwards, director the Livingston Parish Convention and Visitor’s Bureau (LCVB), brought up the most recent performance by Laine Hardy – the ‘Bayou Boy’ who returned home for a tour of the parish before offering a concert at the Livingston Parish Fairground.
“What if it had rained? American Idol is an international show,” Edwards explained, “Not only would our local residents been out of luck to see Laine (Hardy), but we would have lost millions in international publicity.”
That’s not the only recent event that Edwards laments, either – graduation season just wrapped up, and where have most schools decided to relocate for their commencements? Southeastern’s arena.
Denham Springs made the move for 2018’s graduation, after rain forced commencement the year before into the Grady Hornsby Gym on campus, which didn’t have enough capacity to hold the roughly 450 graduates and their parents – and no guests were allowed.
The Yellow Jackets were the last holdouts of the larger schools and, while some older families in Denham Springs were upset, Principal Kelly Jones made the decision he believed was correct to move to Southeastern.
Intermittent rain over the past two weeks only solidified the decision for Jones and the school board to allow the move, especially with showers before and during the Walker graduation ceremonies Saturday, May 18.
Unfortunately, Edwards said, the talk ramps up around graduation and then falls to the wayside.
However, he believes that this year might be different after a recent visit to Washington D.C.
“We had productive meetings with all of our congressional delegation, including both senators Kennedy and Cassidy, about funding,” Edwards said, “And (Parish President) Layton Ricks is on board with those discussions.
“But this is going to take (all of our officials and community) to make it happen.”
Edwards had avoided calling the project a ‘civic center’ up until then in the interview. He wouldn’t call it a community center, either.
“That doesn’t do it justice,” Edwards mused, “we want something more than that."
According to Edwards, ‘civic center’ is a general term, and one that had to be clarified if community buy-in was ever going to occur, much less to find funding.
And it was that clarity of function that helped him develop a sales pitch for state and federal officials – a multi-purpose center.
There was another, relatively, recent event that got Edwards thinking about how a ‘civic center’ could operate when it’s not in use. During the Great Flood of 2016, Edwards explained, there was no central, climate-controlled area for evacuation, communication, and triage.
“We’re one of the only parishes in the Baton Rouge area that doesn’t have this type of facility,” Edwards said, “and we believe that will help our push for one.”
Edwards said that he is currently working with Congressman Garret Graves on tapping leftover Restore Louisiana funds that are dedicated to future disaster mitigation, as well as FEMA and HUD grants. It usually takes 5-10 years from inception to construction of the full facility, and that these funds would only be relevant toward that construction – ongoing maintenance and operation is a whole different issue.
“We’d probably have to pass an increase on the hotel tax to fund maintenance,” Edwards said, “the people, from what we can tell, are behind this so I think they’d support it.”
Maintenance of a facility would be $500,000 to $1.5 million depending on how large a facility was constructed from initial funding. Edwards said that events could perhaps go the distance to fund those necessities at first, but eventually the facility’s ‘honeymoon phase’ would end and they’d need a more sustainable form of funding.
Currently, the CVB collects three cents per dollar on hotel, motel, and RV park usage. The state then chips in a match from an 'Improvement Fund' that, according to Assistant CVB Director Jonathan 'JT' Taylor is used to help advertise and promote the parish and parish activities.
The combined revenues equate to roughly $500,000.
"If the occupancy tax increases, that (Improvement Fund) share should increase too," Taylor said.
But, that's not a given.
"Unless the state decides to take it away (for budget cuts), which is possible," Taylor added.
Without earmarks at the federal level, the CVB must make sure that they are prepared to apply for any funds that are released by congress. The necessities for grant funding include access to land, a usage proposal, and any potential studies on environmental, land, and economic impact.
“You have to do your homework,” Edwards said.
Much of that funding is still unavailable, as no site currently exists for the project. Edwards said the CVB is working through the parish to try and find land owners who would be willing to purchase or donate a piece of property with the required space for a center, preferably with interstate frontage and room for expansion.
“(The owner) could develop the rest,” Edwards said, “on the economic side these are a boom. The developments usually attract restaurants, gas stations, and hotels.”
Edwards' hopes for expansion include baseball fields, an equestrian center, and an RV park.
“I think if we put a small tax out there people would be receptive to it, because it’s enhanced quality of life – would be available for all types of events: monster truck shows; weddings; family reunions; plays; graduations; any kind of large-scale gathering.
“We want it for our citizens.”
