There’s a lot of grant opportunities out there, according to Rep. Buddy Mincey.
And in a recent summit, he gave local stakeholders a chance to learn how they can apply for them — and possibly win some.
Mincey, who represents the 71st district of Louisiana in the House of Representatives, recently organized the Livingston Parish Water, Wastewater, and Grants Educational Summit, focusing on grant opportunities and funding sources.
The program, held at the Suma Professional Development Center, featured remarks from several state and federal entities, including the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Community Development, Louisiana Rural Water Association, U.S. Department of Agriculture, Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, and Congressman Garret Graves’ office.
“Right now there’s a lot of money out there available for Louisiana,” Mincey said. “There’s a lot of grant opportunities.”
Mincey has hosted multiple summits since taking office in 2020, including summits pertaining to drainage and broadband.
Speaking to The News, Mincey said there are “grant opportunities out there” and that the parish must put its “best foot forward” to obtain federal dollars to improve infrastructure.
“There are a tremendous amount of opportunities,” Mincey said. “Our parish, we lack funding, just like a lot of others. We’re still a bedroom community and we lack the infrastructure and tax base, so we need to be able to take advantage of every opportunity that we can.
“These grant opportunities are out there… We need to put our best foot forward.”
Mincey said several local officials — including mayors, council members, fire chiefs, police chiefs, and heads of drainage, sewer, and water districts — attended the summit.
“We just really want to be able to open up the grant opportunities that are available to everyone across the parish,” Mincey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.