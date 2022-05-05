Tributes have poured in for Nick Tullier, the former sheriff’s deputy who died Thursday morning, nearly six years after he was critically injured in an attack on law enforcement.
Tullier’s death came weeks before his 47th birthday. His father James revealed the tragic news of his “precious” son’s passing via social media just before 8 a.m. Thursday.
In a statement, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said he was “heartbroken” to learn of the passing of Tullier, someone he called “a true hero” who “defied all odds in recovery through his unwavering tenacity.”
Gautreaux said Tullier’s injuries were the result of his “selfless actions to courageously answer the call to protect and serve.” He then credited Tullier’s family for molding him into “such an honorable man.”
“I have no doubt that he was also greatly carried by the love, prayers and faith of his family, friends and colleagues,” Gautreaux said. “In watching Nick’s parents, James and Mary, nobly and lovingly dedicate their lives to Nick’s recovery, it is not hard to see how he grew to become such an honorable man.”
“Nick’s story certainly does not end here,” Gautreaux said later. “His legacy of service, sacrifice and faith lives on through all of those he touched. We will be forever grateful and always remember and honor our hero, Nick Tullier.”
A Denham Springs native and a 1994 graduate of Denham Springs High, Tullier was one of several officers who responded to a shootout just outside an Airline Highway convenience store on July 17, 2016.
There, a lone gunman fired shots at six law enforcement officers, killing three and injuring three others.
Of those who survived, Tullier’s multiple gunshot wounds were the most severe, making doctors fear he wouldn’t survive. One round hit Tullier in the stomach while a second struck his head. A third bullet pierced him in the shoulder.
Despite his critical injuries, Tullier survived for almost six more years, becoming an inspiration to many through his odds-defying recovery that was regularly documented on the “Nick Tullier Strong” Facebook page.
Tullier spent several years receiving medical treatment in Houston before he and his parents returned to Louisiana in August 2020.
Well-wishes and words of encouragement have poured in since news of Tullier’s passing, with thousands commenting on James’ personal page or the foundation’s page. Several local leaders and officials have also released statements about the person who became a hero to many in his home state and beyond.
Gov. John Bel Edwards released a statement saying he was “deeply saddened” by the passing of Tullier, who “selflessly defended his fellow officers, as well as the Baton Rouge community, in the face of a horrendous, targeted act of violence.”
Edwards ordered the flags of the U.S. and the State of Louisiana to be flown at half-staff over the State Capitol and all public buildings within East Baton Rouge Parish until sunset on Friday, May 6.
“The sacrifices made by Corporal Tullier, along with Deputy Garafola, Officer Gerald, and Corporal Jackson, weigh continuously on my heart,” Edwards said. “They were true heroes who fiercely loved the community they vowed to protect and serve. Nick’s road these past six years was more difficult than words can describe, and yet he inspired us all with his drive to survive and light of hope.
“Equally inspiring is his loving family, who gave everything to Nick’s recovery. Our prayers are with Nick’s family as they go through this heartbreaking loss.”
In a statement, East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said Tullier “epitomized what it means to protect and serve.” She said she ordered the flags at half-staff at all City-Parish buildings in Tullier’s honor and also asked the public to join her in praying for his family and loved ones.
“Deputy Nick Tullier is a true hero who served East Baton Rouge Parish with honor and distinction,” Broome said. “Deputy Tullier and his fellow law enforcement officers put their lives on the line so the rest of us could be safe. His life epitomized what it means to protect and serve.”
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard called it “a sad day” for those “who have watched this hero fight for his life daily” to learn of his passing. Ard said Tullier “inspired all of us to do better.”
“Here in Livingston Parish, we were fortunate enough to get to know Nick & his family long before that fateful day since he lived out this way,” Ard said. “He was such a nice guy. He was sincere. He truly loved life. He was a helper. He would give you the shirt off of his back if it would help you.
“Even after the 2016 attack, Nick helped us to be better. He inspired all of us to do better.”
Ard said heaven received “the strongest [angel] I’ve ever known.”
“I do not know of a person who could fight such a battle — or, carry the weight put on his shoulders — like this guy,” Ard said. “We will not forget Nick.”
Attorney General Jeff Landry was among those sending their thoughts and prayers to Tullier’s family, saying that Tullier is now able to enjoy “the Lord’s eternal rewards.”
“Nick Tullier bravely stood on the thin blue line and gave his life for others,” Landry said. “Nick was called by God to serve, and now he enjoys the Lord’s eternal rewards.”
The Denham Springs Police Department also sent words of encouragement to Tullier’s family.
“He fought a good fight, and finished the race,” the department said. “Our prayers of peace, comfort, and protection cover your entire family, blood and blue. Rest easy, Nick.”
The Denham Springs High football program tweeted about Tullier, a former kicker and tight end for the Yellow Jackets.
“Fighter till the end; a true Yellow Jacket,” the tweet said. “Our prayers are with his loved ones.”
