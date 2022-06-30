Nearly 20 years ago, the land just south of Interstate-12 at Range Avenue was empty.
The area had no commerce, and it produced minimal property taxes. Denham Springs Councilman Robert Poole described the land as “a pond adjacent to the interstate on wooded property.”
That is certainly no longer the case.
That land now holds Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World, an economic engine for the city. And in the years since Bass Pro opened its doors to customers from across the city, state, and nation, dozens of other businesses have, too, popped up.
The rise of the popular shopping area resulted from a $50 million gamble that multiple government entities took on in the early 2000s, believing the risk would pay dividends for the growing city and parish.
The gamble paid off — nearly 16 years ahead of schedule — and will continue to pay off as Bass Pro assumes ownership of the property, officials said.
On Monday, the Denham Springs Economic Development District agreed to terminate its lease with Bass Pro Shops and transfer the property to the retail giant, ending the lease agreement many years earlier than expected.
With the action, Bass Pro can officially assume ownership of the 24-acre property.
Since opening in 2008, Bass Pro has become a beacon for Livingston Parish retail, attracting millions of customers who also shop and eat at other businesses in the area. The success of the retailer has been parallel to the parish’s boom in population since 2000.
Bass Pro’s tax increment financing (TIF) plan has been called “a model project” since its inception in 2007, when the district sold $50 million in bonds to be paid in 30 years. Those bonds helped develop the district south of the Range Avenue-Interstate 12 interchange to build Bass Pro and the surrounding infrastructure.
To entice the store to build in Livingston Parish, the city, sheriff’s office, school board, parish council, and Drainage District 1 all agreed to allow a portion of sales taxes collected from all stores within the district to go toward retiring the bonds that financed construction.
Last year, Poole recalled some of the initial debate as to whether the district should give up most of its tax revenue — about 72 percent — “for the purpose of debt service to attract a private business.”
But the flip side, he noted, was “we could have not done the TIF and got 100 percent of zero.”
The risks ultimately proved to be worth it: Originally set for full redemption in 2037, officials learned last year that the bonds would be paid off in October.
“[This] is a dynamic in our city’s history that has just about come to a close,” Poole said Monday. “We’re well ahead of schedule and it’s been a very successful venture for the city, the citizens of Denham, and for Bass Pro Shops, as well.”
Despite the project’s overwhelming success, it faced its fair share of obstacles in the beginning, most notably lawsuits and a vote that advocates feared would keep Bass Pro out of Denham Springs.
But the lawsuits ended in Bass Pro’s favor, as did a vote by the people in 2005 when 84 percent of those casting a ballot voted in support of the retail giant, according to an earlier report from The News.
Those successes paved the way for even more success with the 180,000-square-foot store’s opening — not to mention plenty of recognition when the Economic Development District discussed the transferral of property Monday.
During the meeting, Poole mentioned some of the many people who had a hand in bringing Bass Pro Shops to Denham Springs. At multiple points, he singled out former Mayor Jimmy Durbin, who spearheaded the campaign and drummed up community support for the project.
Poole said the first meeting for the Bass Pro venture was in 2001, just over 20 years ago. He recalled walking the empty land around that time and thinking of what it could become.
“I clearly remember walking that field, undeveloped, and thinking about what it would look like,” Poole said during the meeting. “And here we are, ready to close the book on it.”
The Bass Pro bonds were refinanced over the years, including in 2011 when flexibility was added to allow excess revenues to pay the debt more quickly as revenues exceeded early estimates.
In September, the Denham Springs Economic Development District adopted a resolution authorizing the full redemption of the Bass Pro bonds financed by sales tax revenues, meaning the bonds to build the outdoor sports paradise would soon be officially paid off.
The authorization paved the way for increased tax revenue to funnel to local districts.
Durbin, who has served as chairman of the Denham Springs Economic Development Corporation, said Bass Pro representatives informed officials that, with the bonds paid off, they wanted to acquire the title to the property.
The appraised value of the property was $15.6 million, but Bass Pro’s accrued credits over the years exceeded $17.2 million, Durbin said.
During the meeting, Durbin thanked all those who had a hand in the Bass Pro venture.
“It’s been an absolute honor to be here tonight and serve for 15 years as chairman of the Denham Springs Economic Development Corporation,” Durbin said.
