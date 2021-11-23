PORT VINCENT -- Nearly 250 years ago, William Bartram arrived by boat in present-day Louisiana, part of a four-year exploration to study what is now the southeastern region of the U.S.
After crossing Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas, Bartram journeyed on the Amite River, passing through what are now the communities of Maurepas, French Settlement, and Port Vincent.
As he traveled through present-day Livingston Parish, Bartram noted the area’s higher land and trees “of an incredible magnitude.” Those words would eventually be read across the globe when Bartram, America’s first native-born naturalist artist, published a book detailing his travels.
Nearly 250 years later, those words have come back to their place of origin, set on a historical marker close to where Bartram passed.
A ceremony unveiling a new William Bartram historical trail marker was held Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the Village of Port Vincent, one of the areas Bartram explored during his pre-revolutionary travels.
The marker is located on LA Highway 42, just before the bridge that crosses the Amite River and goes into Ascension Parish. It is the ninth Bartram marker in Louisiana and the first in Livingston Parish.
The marker’s construction was the result of a partnership between the Livingston Parish Council, Livingston Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau, Edwards Livingston Historical Association, and St. Joseph Catholic Church, in cooperation with the Bartram Trail Conference. Quality Engineering and Surveying also assisted in the project.
The marker will be included and promoted nationally by the Bartram Trail Conference for interested scholars, residents, and visitors, said Michele Deshotels, of the William Bartram Historical Society.
Eric Edwards, executive director of Livingston Parish Tourism, said the marker had been in the works for two years and faced multiple obstacles along the way. He thanked all involved for seeing it through.
“We have persevered through [COVID], through hurricanes, through flooding, and through the business of our lives,” Edwards said. “But one thing about it is, history will continue, and we will continue to embrace history.
“Today is a special day for the history of Livingston Parish.”
The dozens who attended the dedication ceremony learned of Bartram’s extensive journey, which began in March 1773 and ended in January 1777, covering thousands of miles.
During his exploration, Bartram traveled through the areas of Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. Along the way, he recorded his observations of the native people, plants, and animals by writing and drawing in his journal.
Bartram reached Louisiana in 1775, a year before the American Declaration of Independence, 28 years before the Louisiana Purchase, and 37 years before Louisiana became the 18th state in the Union.
He spent only a few months in Louisiana, going as far west as present-day Pointe Coupee Parish before turning around and returning home to Philadelphia.
Bartram later organized and drew from his journals to publish his book “Travels,” which is still in print 230 years after it was first published.
The historical marker in Port Vincent is one of dozens scattered around the southeastern U.S. Deshotels, who read a history of Bartram during the ceremony, said history buffs plan whole vacations around visiting the markers, something she has done in the past.
“When people visit certain areas, they make it a point to go to a place with a Bartram marker,” she said. “It’s fascinating.”
That’s one of the reasons tourism got involved, Edwards said, though he noted it wasn’t the only reason.
“We not only embrace history because it brings in visitors from around the world, but it’s also to keep alive the many things that have come before us so we can take note of it and remember it,” Edwards said. “That’s why we want to dedicate this marker to [Bartram], for putting Livingston Parish on the map.
The land for the marker was donated by St. Joseph Catholic Church, which Rev. Jason Palermo noted is the second time the church has agreed to give up land for public use in the last 70 years.
“In the 1950s, the church was asked to give part of the land that was donated to us back to the state to build this bridge,” Palermo said. “Today, I think it’s very nice that once again the church is asked to give part of the land that we still own here in Port Vincent for public use.
“It’s an honor that we’re able to be here and dedicate this.”
Deshotels said Bartram’s book had great influence on a wide array of fields, inspiring noted artists, naturalists, scientists, explorers, poets, and authors. Along with drawing, collecting, and writing about plants, Deshotels said Bartram is known for his “careful observations of all of nature,” something noted by those who came after him.
“Bartram is not necessarily the father of a lot of sciences, but he mentored the folks who became the father of their disciplines,” she said. “He even received a footnote in [Charles] Darwin’s ‘Origin of Species.’
“And to think, Bartram came here, to Livingston Parish.”
Deshotels said the hope is to add benches and a walkway near the marker to allow people to better enjoy the site and its historical significance. She said the markers are a way to make “learning history tangible.”
“It’s nice to know that one person can have such an influence on science and the arts, and he was here,” Deshotels said. “Now, hopefully more people will know.”
