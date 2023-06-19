Acadian Ambulance honors Capital Region Paramedic and EMT of the Year

Each year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes its exceptional paramedics and EMTs for their tireless work ethic and dedication.
From across the company’s four-state service area, 30 paramedic and EMT finalists were nominated by their peers for displaying exemplary attitudes and providing excellent patient care. The top winners are selected by a company-wide committee.
Acadian Ambulance honored its top Paramedic and EMT of the Year, all regional Paramedics and EMTs of the Year, and its entire medical team at its celebration on May 2 in Lafayette.
Paramedic Brady Doucet and EMT Lisa Foster represent the company’s Capital Region service area and were finalists for the top honors.
Acadian Ambulance has operated in the Capital Region since 1981, when it began serving in Pointe Coupee Parish. The company has more than 400 employees in the region, which encompasses Pointe Coupee, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Iberville and Ascension parishes.
Acadian Ambulance is one of the largest ambulance services in the nation, offering emergency and non-emergency transportation to areas in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi and Tennessee. It is employee-owned and accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services.
Doucet has been with Acadian Ambulance for four years and currently works in Walker. He obtained his EMT certification as a senior in high school and went on to earn his paramedic certification.
One of Doucet’s greatest strengths is his ability to provide outstanding patient care. In his first year as a paramedic, he has demonstrated exceptional clinical skills. He is consistently seeking out feedback on ways to improve his clinical approach.
Doucet is known for going above and beyond in providing care for patients, often going the extra mile to ensure that they are comfortable and informed about their condition and the interventions he provides. His peers have called his compassion “second to none” and say that “he puts the care in patient care.” Doucet is also a field training officer and sets a great example for students and new employees.
“To be named Paramedic of the Year for my region is a truly indescribable honor,” Doucet said. “I’m forever grateful and thankful to represent my region, Acadian Ambulance, and the community I serve.”
Pursuing an interest in prehospital medicine, Foster joined Acadian Ambulance three years ago. She completed paramedic school in December 2022 and is looking forward to advancing in her career as a paramedic.
Foster has consistently proven herself as experienced and compassionate, with commendations from patients, family members, and other first responders. Her exemplary service and ability to remain calm under pressure have earned her a reputation as one of Livingston Parish’s finest providers.
Foster’s attention to detail is unmatched. This valuable attribute shines through every day in her documentation, patient reports, professional appearance and spotless unit. She leads by example.
Foster is also a highly regarded field training officer. Her peers can attest to the impact she's had on the growth and development of her students. Her resolve to provide her patients with the best possible care, her astute mindfulness of the little things that matter, and her phenomenal mentorship to all her students make her an excellent representative of the Capital Region.
“It's an honor that my hard work, determination, and dedication to my job has been recognized by my peers,” Foster said. “This motivates me to continue to be the best EMT I can be every day. Remember to always be willing to learn. Every moment can be a learning or teaching moment.”
