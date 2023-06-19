Acadian Ambulance honors Capital Region Paramedic and EMT of the Year

From left, paramedic Brady Doucet and EMT Lisa Foster recently represented Acadian Ambulance’s Capital Region service area and were finalists for the company’s top honors.

 Photos submitted

Each year, Acadian Ambulance recognizes its exceptional paramedics and EMTs for their tireless work ethic and dedication.

From across the company’s four-state service area, 30 paramedic and EMT finalists were nominated by their peers for displaying exemplary attitudes and providing excellent patient care. The top winners are selected by a company-wide committee.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.