Livingston Parish continues Hurricane Ida response

National Guard soldiers try to clear a tree from a road in Springfield following Hurricane Ida on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

 David Gray | The News

An additional $253 million has been allocated to 25 Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida to be used for ongoing recovery and mitigation projects, according to the Governor’s Office.

The funds are being made available through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), officials said. This round of HMGP funding is in addition to the first installment of $85 million that was allocated earlier this year.

