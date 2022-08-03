An additional $253 million has been allocated to 25 Louisiana parishes impacted by Hurricane Ida to be used for ongoing recovery and mitigation projects, according to the Governor’s Office.
The funds are being made available through the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP), officials said. This round of HMGP funding is in addition to the first installment of $85 million that was allocated earlier this year.
Of the total amount coming to the state, more than $10.6 million is being directed to Livingston Parish.
“Thanks to our state, local and federal partners we were able to secure this funding, and I am grateful for all of their hard work,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a statement.
“Hurricane Ida devastated our people and our coast nearly one year ago, and while the recovery process is often long and complicated, we will use these funds to not only further the restoration efforts still underway but also on projects designed to minimize the impacts of future storms.”
Funds will be used “to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to life and property by lessening the impact of a disaster,” Edwards said.
Examples of mitigation work include residential elevation, reconstruction or acquisition of flood prone structures and converting land to green space, localized drainage improvements, safe room construction, wind retrofit of structures and emergency power for critical facilities.
Hazard mitigation is the only phase of emergency management specifically dedicated to breaking the cycle of damage, reconstruction and repeat damage.
Below is the list of total Hurricane Ida HMGP funding by parish, which includes the initial $85 million, per the Governor’s Office:
-- Ascension Parish ($6,484,211)
-- Assumption Parish ($4,431,799)
-- East Baton Rouge ($10,172,611)
-- East Feliciana ($3,356,538)
-- Iberia Parish ($3,162,169)
-- Iberville Parish ($3,174,882)
-- Jefferson Parish ($39,592,798)
-- Lafourche Parish ($50,823,164)
-- Livingston Parish ($10,617,022)
-- Orleans Parish ($23,909,855)
-- Plaquemines Parish ($7,993,255)
-- Pointe Coupee Parish ($3,178,197)
-- St. Bernard Parish ($4,524,164)
-- St. Charles Parish ($14,084,084)
-- St. Helena Parish ($4,834,925)
-- St. James Parish ($8,241,681)
-- St. John the Baptist Parish ($16,310,786)
-- St. Martin Parish ($3,049,816)
-- St. Mary Parish ($3,888,066)
-- St. Tammany Parish ($10,263,324)
-- Tangipahoa Parish ($15,251,562)
-- Terrebonne Parish ($80,722,215)
-- Washington Parish ($3,983,847)
-- West Baton Rouge Parish ($3,553,800)
-- West Feliciana Parish ($2,392,728)
