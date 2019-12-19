An impromptu gathering of a grand jury at the Livingston Parish Courthouse Wednesday may not have seen the full Attorney General's report come to light, but the charges generated from it did.
And the amount had increased.
The grand jury Wednesday indicted both Dennis and Cynthia on all 150 counts (78 for Dennis, 72 for Cynthia) charged against them. The pair face up to a combined 6,000 years in prison should they be convicted for all of the counts.
An indictment does not issue final guilt or innocence, it is just the list of charges that will be carried into court by the plaintiffs.
One instance of charges in particular, No. 15 and No. 89, stated that Dennis Perkins mingled harmful substances together with baked goods and energy drinks. It went on to describe the harmful substances as his personal ejaculate. No. 89 states that Cynthia Perkins aided in the act, with the intent that the same should be taken by any human being to his or her injury.
Up until that point, the incident involving human ejaculate and food had been hearsay. With the publicizing via the indictment, a parent whose child was involved immediately filed suit through Gordon McKernan against Dennis Perkins, Cynthia Perkins, and the Livingston Parish School Board.
The suit itself says that on October 30, 2019, the parent was informed by the Livingston Parish School Board that her daughter ingested cupcakes that were brought to the school by Cynthia Perkins that were adulterated with human bodily fluids, including human semen that was supplied by defendant, Dennis Perkins, and videoed by Cynthia Perkins.
On October 31, the parent contacted the Louisiana Attorney General's office, who confirmed what she was told. The Attorney General's office then asked for discretion until the entire report was made public.
The suit, which describes the student as 'Jane Doe,' alleges five charges against Cynthia, four against Dennis, and four against the Livingston Parish School Board.
Those charges are:
CYNTHIA PERKINS
- Participating in the adulterating of food
- Serving adulterate food to her students, including Jane Doe
- In negligently inflicting emotional harm on plaintiffs
- In violating the laws of Louisiana, including but no limited to serving adulterated food
- Committing a battery upon plaintiff
DENNIS PERKINS
- Participating in the adulterating of food
- In negligently inflicting emotional harm on plaintiffs
- In violating the laws of Louisiana, including but not limited to serving adulterated food
- Committing a battery upon plaintiff
LIVINGSTON PARISH SCHOOL BOARD
- In allowing Cynthia Perkins to violate school policy by allowing her ot bring homemade goods and serve them to her students
- In failing to employ a safe and competent teacher
- In failing to properly check the background of Cynthia Perkins prior to hiring her
- In failing to employ proper procedures to ensure the safety of its students
The suit was filed in 21st Judicial District Court immediately following the release of the full list of charges and the indictment of Dennis and Cynthia Perkins by the grand jury.
As has been the case throughout the Dennis and Cynthia Perkins saga, the school board had no comment.
"Livingston Parish Public Schools does not comment on pending and ongoing litigation," School Superintendent Joe Murphy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.