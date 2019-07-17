DENHAM SPRINGS - What went right? What went wrong? Where can we improve?
Those were the three questions put before a gathering of city officials and department heads Tuesday afternoon at a debriefing, wherein the group discussed the new 'Emergency Operations Center' (EOC), which was activated in response to the impending damage from Hurricane Barry.
The EOC was a result of the city's trip to Emmitsburg, Maryland, in March of this year. The group was set up to fail in their original testing, and were tested on their response to adversity.
That response was one of two positives the group from Livingston Parish received from the FEMA trainer on their exit report. A quick recovery to a rough start eventually led to identified roles within the disaster, followed by efficient delegation.
While Barry itself turned out to be a dud, when compared to it's projected devastation, and heavy rains on Sunday closed only a few roads, the 'dry run' allowed the city to take stock of how they could change things for the better.
Jason Populus, a veteran first responder who has over a decade of experience working with the city, was tabbed as the EOC's director. He works as the general on the ground, while the mayor helps with assistance from higher levels of government and making decisions 'from 30,000 feet.'
The group started with timing - was the EOC opened too early or too late? The official opening day was Tuesday, and the group decided that wasn't too early and was, in fact, on par with East Baton Rouge. It also gave them time to set up everything, including software and hardware, with a chance to work through logistical issues.
The mayor also made it clear that the EOC would be moving from the somewhat small and noisy spare room at the police department to city hall, as part of the renovation process through, and funded by, FEMA.
The new city hall, in the Capital One building on Range, did not flood in 2016.
After the start time, the next event was sand and sandbagging. Bags were available beginning on Tuesday, but volunteer availability was limited the first two days - making logistics, and time spent in line, difficult.
Jeanette Clark, recovery coordinator for the city, suggested that a volunteer call-out list be made for ease of access. City Attorney Stephanie Hulett added that the council needed to adopt policies for disaster events to give city workers a guide to follow, and a fall back in case of issue.
Populus recommended the idea of procedure and process, because problems arose during the sandbagging process where people from Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes showed up looking for sand. The city did not begin checking for identification until the second day when director of Livingston's Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Mark Harrell spoke to Populus directly, saying they were going through a lot of sand and he wanted to know why.
The city, through the event, handed out 60,000 bags. The mayor recommended that the city begin storing bags, as during non-events they're $0.25 per bag, during the event they were $0.59 per bag.
Harrell said that it was 'OK' to serve anyone from Livingston Parish, but anyone from outside the parish needed to be turned away.
Elderly in need of help constituted a huge portion of the EOC's debrief. A particular situation arose where a lady with no family wanted to get out of her home which flooded in 2016. The projected crests, at the time, would put water in her house. Eventually, a city employee had to pick her up and bring her to a local church, which opened the discussion those without help and mass transport.
Populus said that Parish President Layton Ricks offered the Council on Aging building as a staging area to help the elderly have a safe place until transport could arrive. The mayor said most elderly had to sit in the Albertson's parking lot in 2016.
Volunteers would have to be found to drive buses, as well, and the COA did flood in 2016.
Radios presented a small problem, as many of the city's were set to pick up bands with sensitive information. A special set will be programmed for disasters that can be handed out quicker, Populus said.
The city will establish a position during the next disaster of communications, wherein social media and media relations will be manned at all times. Also, the group agreed the move into new city hall with better accommodations would improve communication, especially with the ability to use an emergency number without an extension.
Communication was key, and the mayor thanked Senator Bill Cassidy for giving the EOC national exposure, and congressman Garret Graves for coming through and inquiring on the situation.
The group wanted to thank all of those who made or donated food during the event. It was extremely helpful, and 'delicious' said Populus.
