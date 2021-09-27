Fall is here.
And in a few days, Fall Fest will be, too.
The annual shopping festival in downtown Denham Springs, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will make its long-awaited return this weekend, giving visitors from Livingston Parish and beyond a chance to get an early jump on their holiday shopping.
The festival will be held from 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, in the Denham Springs Antique Village. It will feature live music, food, special sales in the stores, free children’s activities, and a record-number of booths.
Fall Fest is “a rain or shine event,” organizers said. Parking and admission to the festival are free.
Sponsored by the Denham Springs Antique Village Merchants Association and their partner, Pelican State Credit Union, Fall Fest is one of Livingston Parish’s premier events, drawing thousands of people to the historic downtown area along Range Avenue.
“The Fall Festival is the perfect event for people new and not-so-new to the area to find out about all the amazing things our community has to offer,” said organizer Al Bye. “We are very fortunate to have a dedicated group of people to help showcase the best of our city.
“With everything Livingston Parish has gone through recently, we are excited to bring some entertainment, information, and local artistic crafts to everyone who attends the festival.”
Fall Fest is one of two large-scale events held in the Antique Village each year, along with Spring Fest in the first weekend of April. In years past, as many as 10,000 people have descended on the downtown area for the festivals, which draws visitors from Livingston Parish and beyond for a day of shopping that provides a big boost to the local economy.
Both festivals were cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a big blow to local businesses and vendors, according to Main Street Director Donna Jennings. Last month, Jennings described the festivals as the Antique Village’s “two big fundraisers,” noting that they help pay for advertising all year.
“Without festivals, there’s no marketing money. Without marketing money, the businesses suffer,” Jennings said. “It’s a cycle that they need.”
Fall Fest organizers announced the festival’s return back in August, around the time the state reached its peak in this fourth surge of COVID-19. Jennings and Bye said they were hopeful for a successful Fall Fest given the “stricter” regulations they faced for Spring Fest last April. At the time, that event marked the biggest in Denham Springs since the start of the pandemic.
Fall Fest promises to be even bigger.
This weekend’s festival will feature an all-time high of around 165 vendors, though there are more on a waiting list in case someone has to back out at the last minute.
“There’s no vendor space,” Jennings said. “I’ve got a list of people waiting to get in their booth, which is awesome. Because that means the vendors are making money and they’re staying.”
There will be other activities alongside the shopping. Artists and model railroad hobbyists will have their works on display on Mattie Street, live music and a pet costume contest will be held at Train Station Park, and there will be a kids fun zone north of the railroad tracks.
Jennings invited people to come check out what the Antique Village has to offer.
“We’d like to thank everybody that comes to the festivals for giving back to the small businesses and small communities,” she said. “Without them, these shops wouldn’t survive. And they’ve been through a lot in the last couple of years.”
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2021 FALL FEST
Vendors of arts and crafts
The festival will host more than 165 local and regional artists and craftsmen, offering a wide range of unique items including everything from furniture to collectibles, country, folk art, rugs, jewelry, glass, textiles, pottery, garden, architectural antiques, and more.
Entertainment
This year’s live entertainment will feature music, dance, and pets at the Train Station Park stage. Those scheduled to appear include James Linden and Jim Hogg, Clifton Brown and The Rusty Bucket Band, Odyssey Academy of Dance, River City Boys, The Troubadour’s, and Amethyst.
A Pet Spooktacular Contest will also be held, hosted by Rescue, Rehome, Repeat of South Louisiana.
All aboard for the Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders
The Greater Baton Rouge Model Railroaders will have several operating model trains located on Mattie Street. Throughout the day, they will give demonstrations of the interesting and intricate trains, from large garden railroads to tiny N-scale layouts. Visitors can learn more about trains, railroading and the model train hobby from on-site members.
Kids’ free fun zone
Healing Place Church and the Denham Springs Fire Department will have a Kids’ Fun Zone located north of the railroad tracks. The Fire Department will have “Sparky” the robot as well as a “safety house” where children can have fun and learn fire education. There will also be free pumpkins for kids to paint and take home.
Food, food, and more food
The festival boasts over 25 food vendors. Unique Louisiana cuisine as well as fair favorites such as funnel cakes and jambalaya will be available. The Denham Springs Farmers Market will also be located at the festival with offerings of fresh vegetables, meats, and hand crafted items.
