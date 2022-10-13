A local gym was given the greenlight to build a new facility, though not all wanted to see it approved.
After 40 minutes of debate, the Denham Springs City Council on Tuesday approved a special use permit for CrossFit Upshot, which plans to build a new gym at 225 North Street, just off Range Avenue.
The special use permit narrowly passed by a 2-1 vote, with council members Robert Poole and Laura Smith voting in support and Amber Dugas voting against. Council members Lori Lamm-Williams and Jeff Wesley were absent from Tuesday’s meeting, but three votes were enough for a quorum.
The special use permit was necessary since the location is currently zoned C-2, whereas a gym falls under the C-3 designation, according to the city’s building official Rick Foster. In September, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously against the permit.
Nearly two dozen people in support of the gym packed the council chambers, wearing bright green T-shirts that read “Yes to Upshot.” The gym opened in 2014 and specializes in “constantly varied, high intensity, and functional movement,” according to its website.
But the new gym was met with opposition from residents who live near the proposed location, saying the facility will worsen existing infrastructure problems, particularly flooding.
“We have a drainage problem,” said Denham Springs resident Eddie Albin. “I cannot agree to anything being built because we have a drainage problem. Why can’t we use common sense and fix the problem?”
Court Bradford, who is overseeing the project, said engineers have submitted a drainage impact study and that the plan is to build a retention pond on-site that can withstand a 25-year storm event, “so everything will be contained on that site.”
Bradford admitted that they will “have to build up” but added that crews will work to “minimize the amount of fill coming in.”
“We don’t want to affect anyone in the surrounding area,” Bradford said.
Michael Melito, co-owner of the gym, told the City Council he bought the vacant lot from the owners of the Salad Station. Currently, the gym operates out of a facility located in Aspen Square, a busy area of Denham Springs just off Interstate-12.
Melito stressed that the gym and its clients intend to be “good neighbors” to the residential community.
“We’re a bunch of moms and dads with kids who want to be in a small neighborhood,” Melito said. “We want a safe place to run. We’re running up and down parking lot and highways, which isn’t exactly ideal. This neighborhood is perfect.”
Albin, who said he has lived in the neighborhood his entire life, spoke against the project, saying the flooding issues that already exist will only get worse with the new facility. At one point, he presented the council with photos of flooding after “a regular rain.”
At multiple points, Albin stressed that he wasn’t against the gym but was against “anything being built there.”
“There’s no one in this room that knows about the flooding on North Street more than myself,” Albin said. “I’ve lived there for my whole 61 years. We have a flooding issue on North Street.”
Council members debated what to do after the public hearing. Poole suggested making a stipulation that the special use permit only apply to the land owner and the business, believing it to be “a compromise” that offers “some level of protection” to the residents. But his motion died without a second.
Smith then motioned to approve the special use permit as presented, which Poole seconded.
Dugas, the lone dissenting vote, said she is not a supporter of the special use permit. She added that she could not “confidently look at this and pass it” given residents’ concerns and the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation against the project.
But Poole and Smith noted that, since it is currently zoned for commercial use, anything that falls under the C-2 designation could be built at any point. Foster listed some of the C-2 designations, which include places of worship; nursing homes; barbershops; and offices for doctors, attorneys, dentists, florists, and architects.
“If this is the issue that brings us to [fix the drainage issue], maybe that’s a side effect that’s a bonus,” Poole said. “But this is completely independent of what happens with that property.”
