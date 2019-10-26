LIVINGSTON - The saga is over.
At least for the time being.
On Thursday, the Livingston Parish Council passed the proposed plat for Premier Concrete's 'Bunkhouse' on a 6-2 vote, after it passed planning on the same numbers.
Parish councilmen Garry 'Frog' Talbert (District 2) and Maurice 'Scooter' Keen (District 3) were the two no votes, while John Wascom (District 4) was absent.
Talbert applied his 'no' vote due to a lack of 'complete' fencing around the dormitory, as well as no paved means of entrance, as well as no parking.
There was testimony Thursday night from a neighbor, Stephen Muller, who said that there was a fire on Premier Concrete's premises the week before. According to Muller, fire trucks were not able to get to the fire by conventional means, because the front gate is security locked and there are no other means of ingress.
Talbert said that raised concerns about first responders being able to reach the site. He also said that commercial buildings that are in the public realm require parking, per parish commercial building ordinance.
However, when Talbert asked Chad Bacas of Forte & Tablada, who worked with Premier Concrete on the plat, Bacas said that Premier Concrete had not mentioned anything about parking for the bunk house. Bacas said that the individuals could park elsewhere on the property, where there are parking spaces, if necessary.
Bacas also said that the Premier Concrete intended to work with the local fire chief to find a solution for the first responder issue. According to Bacas, since the business was behind a security fence and not public property, hard surface means of ingress and egress did not apply.
Finally, for the fence Bacas said that it connected to a tree line, which serviced the same ambition - limiting visibility of the site. With the tree line connection, the fence met appropriate standards.
Talbert said he had offered for Premier Concrete to come back with an updated set of plans to a special, second planning meeting in October but with the passage by the committee Talbert said he had to bring it up at the council.
The issue with Premier Concrete, on such a scale, brought to light an perceived issue with the permit office. Namely, applicants taking advantage of the system to stretch the limits of specific permitting, from applying for a small shop permit and building a second home, to pulling a residential permit to build a 46-person bunkhouse.
To combat that, councilman Keen brought an ordinance to the table - which was passed by the council and signed by Parish President Layton Ricks - that would apply a fine and possible jail time to anyone falsely acquiring a permit.
