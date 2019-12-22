DENHAM SPRINGS - There was a short lesson on Dec. 10 at the council chambers regarding public bid law.
The council had a dilemma - two bids were received for replacement of sewer lift stations around the city. One was, roughly, $100,000 less than the other with 'Gottfried' bidding $879,500, while NCMC bid $777,000.
However, NCMC was missing a piece of the bid package - the company could not provide an electrical engineering certificate. Further contact with NCMC showed that they intended to sub-contract that piece out, but did not possess it in house.
Gottfried did and, since it was specified in the bid packet per FEMA rules, the first motion by the council came to accept the Gottfried bid.
However, councilman Robert Poole objected and asked if there was a way to discover if NCMC would be interested in acquiring a certificate for an electrical engineer, or if they can get around the bid law.
"I just want to be fiscally responsible with the city's money," Poole explained.
A lengthy conversation ensued, the biggest concern being FEMA rules. According to city attorney Stephanie Bond Hulett, FEMA is particular in their language for grants and this project was to be fully funded by the disaster administration.
Mayor Gerard Landry reminded the council at this point that NCMC did not meet the qualifications.
But, public bid law in Louisiana stipulates that the low bid must be accepted unless a good reason can be issued. Therefore, the council decided they would disqualify NCMC, but that required its own steps to complete.
Eventually, the council elected to re-bid the item, a process they will vote on Monday night.
