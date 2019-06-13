ALBANY -- The Town of Albany adopted its budget for 2019-20 along with three new ordinances at its June council meeting.
All three ordinances and the budget were approved by unanimous vote.
Mayor Eileen Bates-McCarroll’s budget anticipates revenues equaling $928,500, a slight decrease of 2 percent from the previous year’s budget. The bulk of the revenue comes from taxes and licenses and permits.
Taxes bring in more than half a million dollars for the town, while licenses and permits account for another $93,900. The budget also expects to receive $178,400 from other sources such as reimbursements by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
General government expenses are anticipated at $391,100, while the Police Department and public safety account for $397,075 of spending. Streets and parks are allotted $119,400 for a total estimated expenditure of $929,375, a 50-percent decrease over the 2018-19 budget.
One of the ordinances that passed at the meeting saw the budget for salaries for some town employees increase by 57 percent. The ordinance increases the compensation for the mayor, town council, and town clerk.
The mayor’s salary will increase from $1,400 per month, or $16,800 annually, to $33,500 per year. It also establishes the position as full-time in the town’s ordinances. The mayor’s job is not currently designated as either part-time or full-time.
The town clerk will receive a 3-percent increase, bringing the position’s salary up to $46,350 from its current $45,000, while the town council will see their monthly pay rise from $430 to $500. A $20 payment for special meetings for the council was removed.
“This is more than a part-time position,” Bates-McCarroll said about the mayoral job. “I think the council saw that, and they approached me about making it a full-time position.”
The other ordinances adopted extend the radial boundary for protected water from 1,000 feet to 1,500 feet and bring the town’s policies on condemning blighted properties in line with the parish’s ordinance.
