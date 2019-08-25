ALBANY – More than 500 parents, students and members of the community gathered to tour Albany’s schools at the Community Open House on Saturday, Aug. 24.
Albany High School, Albany Middle School, Albany Upper Elementary, and Albany Lower Elementary were all open in the morning to show what is going on in education.
Included in the open house were two new 16-classroom buildings that were completed during the summer at Albany High and Albany Lower Elementary.
At noon, everyone gathered in the Albany High gym where a free lunch was served, prepared by Albany High’s ProStart students.
A pep rally will be held with visitors eligible for more than 50 door prizes from local businesses and individuals. Entertainment also was provided by the Albany High and Albany Middle School bands, their cheerleaders and dance team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.