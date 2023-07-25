Two Albany High teams were recognized for their achievements last year, which included dominating regular seasons and magical playoff runs to their respective championship games.
Members of Albany High’s girls’ basketball and softball teams were honored during the Livingston Parish School Board’s July 20 meeting.
Both teams finished their seasons as state runner-up.
“A great year for Albany sports,” said Albany board member Stephen Link.
Led by coach Stacy Darouse, the Lady Hornets basketball team finished the season 31-3 — including 20 straight victories to open the season — and played as a No. 2 seed in the 2023 Division II non-select playoffs.
After earning a first-round bye to start postseason play, Albany cruised to easy victories in the regional and quarterfinal rounds against A.J. Ellender (70-38) and West Feliciana (67-22), respectively. The team then survived an overtime clash against Brusly, 72-64, to claim a spot in the title game against Wossman.
But the Lady Hornets had trouble against the Lady Wildcats, falling 63-43 in the Division II non-select championship game at Southeastern Louisiana University.
Still, the future for the program looks bright, with six juniors expected to return as seniors.
During the School Board meeting, Darouse thanked the board members for giving the student-athletes a chance to be recognized for their accomplishments.
“I’d like to thank you for giving up some of your time to allow these girls to be honored for the hard work they do, literally 12 months out of the year,” Darouse said. “I’m super proud of them.
“It’s not very often these days that you get to have a community school, and this is a community school. These are our kids. You should be proud of them because they’re our Livingston Parish Albany kids.”
Link then recognized the Lady Hornets softball program, which cruised to a 27-4 record last season and earned a No. 2 seed in postseason play.
After its first-round bye, Albany scored playoff wins against Belle Chasse (6-5) and North Vermilion (5-1) to advance to the state tournament in Sulphur. There, the Lady Hornets held off Beau Chene 8-7 to reach the first championship game in program history.
But Albany didn’t get the result it hoped for against North DeSoto, which entered as the top seed. After jumping to a 3-0 lead, the Lady Hornets eventually gave up three home runs to North DeSoto and fell.
Link praised the efforts of both teams during the meeting.
“We wanted to honor them,” Link said. “I watched them in basketball and softball, absolutely awesome. Both the games were very exciting. They got all the way down, we just ran into some really big teams at the end and couldn’t quite make it over that hump. But what they did was absolutely stellar.”
