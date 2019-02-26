ALBANY – A 55-year-old Albany man died in the early morning hours on Monday, Feb. 25, in a single-vehicle crash, according to State Police.
The crash took the life of Ciro Demonica Jr., said Trooper Taylor J. Scrantz, State Police spokesman.
Troop A troopers responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a fatal vehicle crash on La. 43 north of La. 442, Scrantz said. The initial investigation found the crash occurred as Demonica was driving a 2002 GMC Yukon southbound on La. 43.
For unknown reasons, the Yukon ran off the roadway to the right, entered a ditch and overturned, Scrantz said.
Demonica was unrestrained at the time of the crash, he said.
He suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office, the trooper said.
Impairment is unknown at this time, Scrantz said, but a toxicology sample was obtained from Demonica and submitted to the State Police Crime Lab for analysis.
