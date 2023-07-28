Livingston Parish Courthouse

Livingston Parish Courthouse

 David Gray | The News

An Albany man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to multiple drug-related charges, according to prosecutors.

Marquavius Montrayal ”Tray” Robertson, 28, pleaded no contest to the charges of distribution or possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl or carfentanil and resisting an officer, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.