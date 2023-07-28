An Albany man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading no contest to multiple drug-related charges, according to prosecutors.
Marquavius Montrayal ”Tray” Robertson, 28, pleaded no contest to the charges of distribution or possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl or carfentanil and resisting an officer, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux.
Judge Brian K. Abels handed down the sentence. Assistant District Attorney Serena Birch served as prosecution.
In the spring of 2022, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office began investigating Robertson for illegal narcotic distribution after receiving “reliable information” about his actions, Perrilloux said in a statement.
Through investigation, law enforcement obtained proof of Robertson selling heroin as well as a sample of the heroin. The heroin was tested and provided a negative result for heroin, however the substance returned a positive result for fentanyl.
Authorities secured an arrest warrant for Robertson and on April 11, 2023, they traveled to his Albany home to take him into custody. But Robertson tried to evade the officers when they arrived by going into his home, and he refused the commands of the officers, Perrilloux said. Eventually, he had to be tased “to secure a safe arrest,” the district attorney said.
Authorities then searched the residence and found multiple narcotics, narcotic paraphernalia and varying denominations of cash.
Robertson pleaded no contest to the Livingston Parish charges on July 19. Additionally, he also pleaded to four drug-related charges in Tangipahoa Parish, Perrilloux said.
