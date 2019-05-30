ALBANY -- Three ordinances were introduced by Albany Mayor Eileen Bates-McCarroll at a special meeting of the Board of Aldermen on May 23.
A public hearing on all three ordinances is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on June 13 prior to the regular meeting scheduled for 6 p.m.
The first ordinance introduced would extend the radial boundary for protected water from 1,000 feet to 1,500 feet.
Bates-McCarroll said her primary concern in introducing the ordinance was to ensure the quality of the water that serves the town. When the town ordinance was passed under a previous administration, it met the minimum requirements set forth by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.
“Our water well is our lifeline, and I think we’re just being good stewards to maintain the quality,” she said.
The second ordinance will bring the town’s policies on condemning blighted properties in line with the parish’s ordinance. The current ordinance simply references the Louisiana Revised Statute that outlines the process for addressing properties that were deemed as blighted.
When the previous administration sought to take action against problem properties, the town attorney said the current ordinance was insufficient and advised the proposed change that would explicitly lay out the steps Albany would be required to take in order to remedy a blighted property.
“Our attorney stopped the process because [the ordinance] needed to be in detail,” Bates-McCarroll said. “Now we have done the ordinance correctly, but the process will have to be started anew.”
Finally, some town officials could be the beneficiaries of a review Bates-McCarroll undertook when she assumed office in January that could mean a raise for them. If approved, the ordinance would increase the compensation for the mayor, town council, and town clerk.
The mayor’s salary would increase from $1,400 per month, or $16,800 annually, to $33,500 per year. It would also establish the position as full-time in the town’s ordinances. The mayor’s job is not currently designated as either part-time or full-time.
“This is more than a part-time position,” Bates-McCarroll said about the mayoral job. “I think the council saw that, and they approached me about making it a full-time position.”
The town clerk would receive a 3-percent increase, bringing the position’s salary up to $46,350 from its current $45,000, while the town council would see their monthly pay rise from $430 to $500. A $20 payment for special meetings for the council would be removed.
