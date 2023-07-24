A Livingston Parish educator was named a winner when the top educators in the state were recognized for their work.
Phoenix LeBlanc, a first-year teacher at Albany Middle School, was revealed as this year’s New Teacher of the Year recipient, the second honoree in the award’s history.
LeBlanc was one of five overall state winners that were honored during the 17th Annual Cecil J. Picard Educator Excellence Awards Gala held in New Orleans on July 22.
Produced by the Louisiana Department of Education and Dream Teachers, the event recognized the top educators in the state, handing out awards for Teacher and Principal of the Year, Early Childhood Teacher and Leader of the Year, and New Teacher of the Year.
LeBlanc was one of nine New Teacher of the Year finalists, and all will serve as advisors for The New Teacher Experience, officials said. For winning, LeBlanc will also be the ambassador for new teachers across the state.
“Tonight we celebrate the remarkable dedication and unwavering commitment of Louisiana’s finest teachers and leaders,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “Their resilience, passion, and tireless efforts have transformed lives and paved the way for our Louisiana comeback.”
A Livingston Parish native, LeBlanc currently teaches seventh-grade science at Albany Middle School. To engage her students in science, LeBlanc uses “meaningful real-world phenomena that students investigate both inside and outside the classroom,” according to her award biography.
In addition to her teaching duties, LeBlanc is the school’s head cheerleading coach at Albany Middle School and a sponsor of the Albany Middle School science club, which focuses on exploring various fields of science and improving the community.
Growing up, LeBlanc attended Seventh Ward Elementary, Juban Parc Junior High and Denham Springs High School. Prior to becoming a teacher, she earned a bachelor of science in biology with a concentration in education from Southeastern Louisiana University.
“LeBlanc is a passionate teacher who strives to provide an exceptional educational experience and to show her students and athletes that they have a profound impact on the world around them,” her award biography says.
Albany Middle officials posted photos of LeBlacn on the school’s Facebook page.
“Congratulations to Ms. Phoenix LeBlanc! She was just selected as the State of Louisiana New Teacher of the Year… Thanks to Dream Teachers for celebrating the impact Ms. Phoenix & so many other [Excellent Educators] are making!” the post read.
LeBlanc was one of three Livingston Parish educators being recognized at the ceremony.
Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre was a finalist for Principal of the Year, while Albany Lower Elementary Teacher Payton O’Nellion was in the running for New Teacher of the Year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.