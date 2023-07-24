Livingston Parish Public Schools

Livingston Parish Public Schools sign

 David Gray | The News

A Livingston Parish educator was named a winner when the top educators in the state were recognized for their work.

Phoenix LeBlanc, a first-year teacher at Albany Middle School, was revealed as this year’s New Teacher of the Year recipient, the second honoree in the award’s history.

