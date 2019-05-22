ALBANY – Just in time for the end of the school year, Albany residents looking for something for their children to do during the long summer days will have a new option.
A recently installed five-foot fence allows J and N Community Park to remain open from dawn to dusk. The park has only been opened in the afternoon as its location between the middle and high schools raised security concerns for the town.
“You could get on to the campus of the school from the park,” Mayor Eileen Bates-McCarroll said.
Now, however, the park is enclosed with gates that can be locked by on-duty police officers.
“This was something that was dreamed up by two former students,” Bates-McCarroll said. “They felt that the town should have a park and the school board donated the land.”
The town decided to maintain the park’s current hours until the end of the school year. But, beginning Monday, May 27, the new hours will be in effect, Albany Superintendent of Water, Streets, and Sewer Ben Thompson said.
The funding for the new fence was provided in part by a $12,000 grant from Weyheuser, administrative assistant, Ashley Freeman, told the town council at its May 13th meeting.
A new fence is just the beginning, Freeman and McCarroll hope. In addition to bathrooms that are nearing completion, Albany has applied for a grant through the AARP that could be used to fund sidewalks for the project. McCarroll said she also hopes to find ways to make the park more inclusive by building amenities that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) as well as to increase parking capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.