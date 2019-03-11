AMITE – An Albany man was one of two indicted by a Tangipahoa Parish grand jury on a count of manslaughter following the 2018 death of a Ponchatoula man, according to District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Indicted were Ryan Anthony, 24, of Albany, and Azia Crockett, 28, of Ponchatoula, in the death of Robert Bowers, 46, of Ponchatoula, Perrilloux said.
Anthony is scheduled to be arraigned on May 9 in 21st Judicial District Court, Perrilloux said, while Crockett is scheduled to be arraigned on May 16.
Ponchatoula police responded to a disturbance on Nov. 4, 2018, at the Ponchatoula Pub, 165 W. Pine St., Perrilloux said.
Officers found Bowers on the floor unconscious after an incident with two other men, he said.
He was transported to North Oaks Hospital after medical personnel tried to resuscitate him after they found he was not breathing and could not find a pulse.
Bowers later died as a result of blunt force trauma to his head, Perrilloux said.
Anthony and Crockett turned themselves in to authorities.
