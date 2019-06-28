ALBANY – With only a few weeks until the third anniversary of the Great Flood of 2016, the Town of Albany has finally been able to put another piece of the recovery puzzle back together when it began working out of its newly reconstructed Town Hall.
The new town hall, built on the site of the former, began servicing the community on June 19 and houses both the administrative office and the police department.
“We actually got moved in about three days sooner than we expected,” said Mayor Eileen Bates-McCarroll. “It has been a pretty seamless move.”
The old town hall took on several feet of water during the flood event, pictures of which Bates-McCarroll keeps in a photo album. In one of the pictures, a police SUV is submerged nearly above the hood.
“They were running boats rescuing people down this highway,” she said referencing South Montpelier Road that the town hall fronts.
The new town hall has been elevated as a result of being in a flood zone to meet requirements set forth by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
“We now have to maintain flood insurance which we never had before,” the mayor said.
While a few finishing touches are still needed, including a new driveway and the installation of a backup generator, the building is open to the public and residents are welcome to conduct their business there, Bates-McCarroll said. A grand opening is in the works but is still likely a couple weeks away as those final adjustments are made.
“It just sets a good tone for the future growth of Albany to have a good administrative building,” said the mayor.
