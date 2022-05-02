Albany voters made “a significant investment” in their local schools by passing a half-cent sales tax in Saturday’s election, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Nearly 60 percent of those who cast a ballot approved the half-cent sales tax, which will be used for “much-needed” construction projects in Albany's schools.
A total of 615 residents participated in the vote, with 363 voting for the tax and 252 voting against. The vote was only open to those living in the Albany School Taxing District.
The half-cent sales tax is expected to raise between $200,000 and $300,000 annually for the Albany School Tax District, according to Dr. Devin Gregoire, who represents the Albany schools on the Livingston Parish School Board.
Gregoire has said that funds from the tax will be used to build a new elementary cafeteria, a new middle school gym, and track-and-field facility for all grade levels.
In a statement, Gregoire thanked the community for approving the tax that’ll be used for “much-needed” improvements.
“I would like to thank the Albany Community for their fantastic support in this much needed infrastructure funding,” Gregoire said.” This is a significant investment in our children’s future and together we are going to make great things happen in Albany.”
All of the funds from the tax will remain in the Albany School District, Gregoire said before Saturday’s election. The funds will go toward projects that “have been asked for by local citizens for some time.”
“This will be a community benefit,” Gregoire previously said.
The need to improve the cafeteria situation at Albany Upper and Lower elementary schools has been needed for some time, Gregoire said. Currently, the neighboring schools use the same space, with lunch time spanning a huge chunk of the day to cover all the students from both campuses.
The half-cent sales tax will allow the district to build a new cafeteria and upgrade the existing one to separate lunch time for both schools.
A new gym for the middle school is also something the area needs, Gregoire said. When Albany Middle was first built, a portion of the campus’ property was allocated specifically for a gym, but the lack of funds has kept school leaders from seeing that come to fruition.
New classrooms will be included in the gym and cafeteria projects, which Gregoire said would be the first two projects to begin.
A new track-and-field facility for all grade-level athletes will be the third big project, Gregoire said. The track and field will likely be built around the existing football practice field and could be used for both in-school and after-school activities, Gregoire said.
It’ll be open to schools on the east side of Livingston Parish, such as those in nearby Holden and Springfield.
