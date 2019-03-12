DENHAM SPRINGS – Almost half of the commercial projects in Denham Springs are in some stage of construction, according to the monthly report.
The city Office of Planning & Development submitted its March report on Tuesday, March 12, to the City Council at its meeting. Of 15 projects on the list, eight have either started construction, are continuing construction, or completed construction.
Four new projects also were listed.
Two projects were permitted and have started construction: Georgi's Hair 4 U, 27947 La. 16, Suite 3, change of occupancy, and First United Methodist Church of Denham Springs, 315 Centerville St. NW, remodeling.
Construction continues on four more projects:
--Ollie's Bargain Outlet, 730 S. Range Ave, Building 2, Suite A, tenant build-out.
--Sac-Au-Lait Center LLC, 2660 Sac Au Lait, new construction.
--Sandifer Dental Office, 1291 Florida Ave., new construction.
--Urban Air Adventure Park, 170 Bass Pro Blvd., new construction.
Construction is complete on two projects, according to the report:
Eclectic Collections Co. LLC, 2132 Florida Ave. SW, change of occupancy, and Mattress Express, 539 Florida Ave. SW, Suite E, tenant build-out.
Construction drawings have been submitted for review by two projects: O Poke, 730 S. Range Ave., Building 1 Suite K, tenant build-out, and O'Reilly Automotive, 117 Shady Park, new construction.
Two more projects are ready for permits: Watson Inspection II, 115 NE College St., plan review complete for new construction, and Tienda Gloria LLC, 1310 Florida Ave. SW, construction drawings review complete for flood repair.
Construction drawings have been reviewed for two projects and permits issued.
They are: Panaderia Mi Ranchito, 1024 Florida Ave. SW, change of occupancy, and Uno Dos Tacos, 123 Rushing Road, tenant build-out.
Civil construction drawings have been submitted for the new Cubesmart Denham Springs, 100 Rushing Road. The planning office is awaiting architectural drawings.
Four new businesses are included in the monthly report:
--RA Capital, 133 Aspen Square., Suite A, financial planning office.
--Kait & Co. Esthetics, 2450 Florida Ave. SW, esthetics.
--Madden Home Design, 8375 Rushing Road East, home design (drafting).
--Keycomm Voice and Data. 138 Aspen Square, Suite C, telephone installation company.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.