The Livingston Parish Library (LPL) grew by leaps and bounds in 2018 and looks for the same type of growth in 2019, according to Library Director Giovanni Tairov.
The Livingston Parish Library is funded by property taxes paid by residents of Livingston Parish. In 2018, the library received over $5 million in funding from the parish.
The 10-mill property tax was renewed in 2014 for another 10 years.
Last year, the library system introduced innovative new programs for patrons and slashed youth fines to open their doors to more members of the community, Tairov said. Patrons visited the library over 313,000 times in 2018 and logged more than 85,000 sessions on the library computers and the Wi-Fi combined.
“We owe it back to the community through the most exceptional services we can think of,” Tairov said. “And we have some exceptional services.”
According to a press release, the library focused on several new programs in 2018 and will continue their expansion in 2019.
In October 2018, LPL introduced Learning Kits, which offer patrons a way to engage in hands-on education by allowing them to check out items such as microscopes, graphing calculators, musical instruments, and more. In conjunction with its Idea Lab, students have more resources than ever, Tairov said.
The Idea Lab, located at the Denham Springs-Walker Branch, gives patrons access to 3D printing, 3D scanning, virtual reality software, and more. Beginning Feb. 4, 2019, the LPL will expand 3D printing to its Watson Branch, the press release said.
Live Oak Middle School teacher Valerie Freeman said her students often utilize the library’s resources for class.
“I know students go and use the computers,” she said. “I’ve actually had students use the Idea Lab’s 3D printer for class projects.”
Students aren’t the only ones using the computers, according to Denham Springs-Walker Branch Manager Trevor Collings. He said many patrons use the computer lab for resumes, job applications and more.
The library also expanded its Feeding Young Minds initiative with Mighty Moms, according to the press release. The aim of the project is to help eliminate childhood hunger in Livingston Parish by offering students a free snack and drink and a place to participate in fun activities or get homework done. In January 2018, the program expanded to include all five branches.
The LPL also removed fines for youth patrons.
“We are hoping to see more children coming through our doors,” Tairov said.
Another major leap for LPL in 2018 was the addition of multiple online resources and e-books, he said. With the addition of Hoopla Digital and other resources, the library added just under 661,000 items to its collection in 2018.
Collings said he wants the library to create value and relevance for the patrons in 2019.
“We want our patrons to know that we have lots of books, but we also have lots of other resources,” he said.
The LPL will unveil several new programs and resources in 2019. Early in the year, LPL will introduce its new Bookmobile. Once the Bookmobile is complete, it will begin to expand outreach services to underserved areas of the parish. Tairov said it will be a “mobile branch.”
In January 2019, LPL announced it would expand its free internet services by offering patrons mobile hotspots for checkout, the director said. The hotspots will be free of charge to patrons to check-out for one week.
LPL also plans to partner with the Livingston Parish Public School System to provide every Livingston Parish student with an eCard. According to the press release, the eCard will allow students immediate access to all of LPL resources and databases as well as allow them to check out physical materials from the library.
Library Director Tairov urged the public to keep in touch with the library either through social media, its website, or to visit a branch. He said he hopes the community will stay informed with what the library has to offer.
“We are thankful for our community support,” he said. “The library will continue to offer excellent, innovative services while remaining a trusted community hub for information, technology, education, and cultural enrichment.”
Library Statistics
- 313,540 patrons visited the library in 2018
- The library’s computers were used 43,327 times.
- 42,889 sessions were logged on the library’s wireless network in 2018
- The library held 1024 programs for children with overall attendance of 23,920
- The library produced 842 programs for adults with 6,911 patrons in overall attendance
- The Livingston Parish Book Festival saw 1,496 guests.
- The library’s electronic resources logged 257,839 sessions.
- The library added 660946 items to its collection.
