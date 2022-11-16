Livingston Parish Public Schools

Livingston Parish Public Schools bus

 David Gray | The News

The Livingston Parish school district narrowly fell from its usual spot among the state’s top 10-rated school districts, a drop-off school leaders are attributing to the ongoing staffing recruitment and retention issues that have plagued the teaching profession.

For the 2021-22 school year, Livingston Parish Public Schools reported a district performance score of 88.5, according to the statewide accountability report from the Louisiana Department of Education. This year’s score for Livingston Parish — which earned the district a letter grade of “B” — is the same as its pre-pandemic score in 2019.

