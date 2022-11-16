The Livingston Parish school district narrowly fell from its usual spot among the state’s top 10-rated school districts, a drop-off school leaders are attributing to the ongoing staffing recruitment and retention issues that have plagued the teaching profession.
For the 2021-22 school year, Livingston Parish Public Schools reported a district performance score of 88.5, according to the statewide accountability report from the Louisiana Department of Education. This year’s score for Livingston Parish — which earned the district a letter grade of “B” — is the same as its pre-pandemic score in 2019.
But that score was enough to keep Livingston Parish among the top 10 school districts in the state, a place the district has enjoyed in recent years. This time, it was good for 11th-best.
In a statement, Superintendent Joe Murphy said the district’s drop-off “is evidence of the crisis we are facing” employing experienced and qualified staff, something school leaders have warned about in recent months.
About one-third of the system’s 1,800 teachers are eligible for retirement, School Board President Cecil Harris said earlier this year. Another 50 percent are within 10 years of retirement. And recent job fairs have yielded only dozens of applicants compared to hundreds in the previous years, a trend being felt across the state and country at large.
“First, let me say that for our district to hold student performance steady for the past two years through the pandemic and major storms, like Hurricane Ida, is a testament to all our employees and their dedication to our children,” Murphy said.
“But the fact that we have not grown our overall score, and we are seeing a fall in our assessment scores, is evidence of the crisis we are facing. We must make every effort to recruit and retain the very best and brightest educational minds.”
The district performance score (DPS) is based on a variety of student assessment and progress indexes for grades K-12, as well as each school district’s graduation rate and strength of diploma measurements, according to Supervisor of Instruction Kelly LaBauve.
Livingston Parish students saw improved graduation rates (up from 97.1 in 2019 to 100.5 in 2022) and strength of diploma efforts (up from 108.5 in 2019 to 116.7 in 2022). However, measured assessments for all grades combined fell more than six points, dropping from 77.6 in 2019 to 71.4 in 2022.
“These are the LEAP, LEAP 2025 and ACT assessments that often compare one class to those before and after it,” LaBauve said. “These assessments tell us if each new class is growing its knowledge base further than the classes before it.”
According to the state report, the district’s progress indexes remained static or showed a slight downturn, as well. LaBauve said progress indexes are somewhat like value-added measurements that show a student’s individual growth over time as compared to the state’s expectations.
The data showed that Livingston Parish students showed individual progress over the past two years but that the growth “was not at the rate that the state had set as an expectation,” LaBauve said.
LaBauve said the reasons for the drop-off “are complex,” adding that the district “will dive deep into the data to determine how to best respond.” But like Murphy, she said the district must “double down” on its recruitment and retention efforts to keep up with the demand across our parish.
“Our classrooms are larger because of student growth, and we are unable to provide additional instructional support leaders today to help our teachers,” LaBauve said. “We had begun seeing this trend some time ago, but COVID fast-tracked everything, and now we’re seeing the direct impacts of these changes.”
“As our more experienced teachers retire or transfer out, it is becoming harder to replace them. And even if we do find a good young teacher, that person needs support to do the job right, and not go through a trial-and-error learning curve that impacts student growth and performance along the way.”
Individually, Live Oak High led all parish schools with a performance score of 112.7. Rounding out the local top five were Denham Springs High (99.8), French Settlement High (97.4), Freshwater Elementary (97.4), and Springfield High (95.7).
Twelve schools earned a letter grade of “A,” and only seven had a grade lower than a “B.”
Thirteen Livingston Parish schools finished below the statewide average of 77.1, up from seven in 2019, figures show. Twenty-one schools reported a decrease in their DPS from 2019.
Murphy said he will meet with district leaders and school principals in the coming days to discuss ways to improve student assessments. Officials are also working with new Education Funding Improvement District (EFID) that is tasked with reviewing new funding options for the district “to specifically address its recruitment, retention and competitive pay issues.”
“Livingston Parish Schools has historically done more with less: a fact that we take pride in across our district,” Murphy said. “When you consider that we rank 38th in the state in pay for our people, it’s amazing to think we rank as high as we do in performance.
“But the gap is growing and maintaining excellence is becoming a greater challenge. We must find a way to do more and invest in our system to continue to rise to the level of our community’s expectations of educational excellence and strive to remain a top-performing school district.”
Below are the school performance scores for all 43 schools in Livingston Parish, per the Louisiana Department of Education’s report:
Albany Lower Elementary - 89.1
Albany Middle - 86.1
Albany High - 90.5
Albany Upper Elementary - 90
Denham Springs Elementary - 90.2
Denham Springs Freshman High - 81.7
Denham Springs High - 99.8
Denham Springs Junior High - 80.7
Doyle Elementary - 67.4
Doyle High - 87.7
Eastside Elementary - 86 (88.6)
French Settlement Elementary - 75
French Settlement High - 97.4
Freshwater Elementary - 97.4
Frost School - 83.9
Gray’s Creek Elementary - 82.1
Holden High - 95.1
Juban Parc Elementary - 90
Juban Parc Junior High - 81.9
Levi Milton Elementary - 76.7
Lewis Vincent Elementary - 84.9
Live Oak Elementary - 83.4
Live Oak High - 112.7
Live Oak Junior High - 87.2
Live Oak Middle - 73.6
Maurepas School - 87.1
North Corbin Elementary - 76.9
North Corbin Junior High - 84.2
North Live Oak Elementary - 90.8
Northside Elementary - 75.7
Seventh Ward Elementary - 77.4
South Fork Elementary - 70.2
South Live Oak Elementary - 83.7
South Walker Elementary - 82.8
Southside Elementary - 76.8
Southside Junior High - 73.7
Springfield Elementary - 71.4
Springfield Middle - 84
Springfield High - 95.7
Walker Elementary - 75
Walker High - 95.6
Walker Junior High - 73.4
Westside Junior High - 73.8
