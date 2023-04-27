In its years-long attempt to implement zoning, the Livingston Parish Council faces perhaps its most critical decision yet: to rescind the approved zoning maps and face possible litigation, or leave them in place, hoping they can withstand a potential lawsuit.
That dilemma will be discussed in what promises to be a wild meeting Thursday night.
Councilman Maurice “Scooter” Keen, who represents District 3, plans to introduce an ordinance that would rescind the four approved zoning maps, which cover Districts 1, 5, 7, and 8. The other five districts have yet to adopt maps.
Keen said his move came in response to a demand letter the council recently received from Taylor Porter law firm, which argued that council members did not adhere to parish or state law when approving its zoning maps, therefore making them “unconstitutional.”
The letter from attorney Tom Easterly specifically targeted the map for District 5, where residents have railed against a wave of massive developments coming to their area for more than a year. In his letter, Easterly said he was speaking on behalf of “multiple companies” that operate or own property in Livingston Parish.
District 5 encompasses the area south of the Denham Springs city limits and has been the location of multiple proposed developments in recent years.
Though the letter only mentioned the District 5 map, Keen said it made sense to request repealing all maps since the same procedures were followed in their adoptions — meaning, if the letter is correct, they could also face litigation.
“We need to take care of this now,” Keen said.
Once a taboo subject in the conservative parish, leaders and residents have grown more open to zoning in recent years, especially amid the parish’s rapid growth since the turn of the century. Since 2000, the parish has grown by some 50,000 residents, transforming the once rural community into one of the state’s most populated parishes.
But a rise in infrastructure issues has followed the rise in population. Long-time residents have voiced complaints over worsening problems in the “bedroom community,” particularly with flooding, traffic, and overpopulation in schools.
In 2013, a master plan committee determined that zoning was needed for the parish to appropriately address its infrastructure issues, but it wasn’t until 2021 when the council adopted 18 zoning categories.
However, those categories are unenforceable until districts are zoned.
Last October, the council approved its first zoning map, followed by three more in the ensuing months. But now, Keen said council members need to scrap what they've done and start over — or risk fighting a losing battle in court.
“We need to repeal them all and start again,” Keen said. “If not, we’re going to get sued.”
‘Serious questions’
In his letter, Easterly brought up “serious questions concerning the validity” of the District 5 zoning map, which was approved in early February. He argued that the council failed to follow procedures mandated by state law and its own Homerule Charter when approving the map.
Easterly wrote that, though the parish’s Homerule Charter does not contain “a detailed framework” on how to establish zoning maps, one is “spelled out in the Louisiana Revised Statutes.” Those state statutes, Easterly argued, “are enforceable,” yet weren’t mentioned during the council’s zoning discussions.
He went on to say that though state law allows parishes to establish zoning for the “health, safety, morals, or general welfare of the community,” those ordinances “are subject to judicial review on the grounds of abuse of discretion, unreasonable exercise of police powers, excessive use of the power granted, or the denial of the right of due process.”
One key procedure in the implementation of zoning, Easterly wrote, is that regulations must be made “in accordance with a comprehensive master plan.” He noted that the requirement of a comprehensive plan is referenced “numerous” times in state law and has been the subject of multiple attorney general opinions, including one he cited from 2015.
Easterly argued that the District 5 map was “not based upon any adopted master plan” and that the council didn’t consider any “supporting engineering reports, infrastructure data, or presentations by qualified professionals” in its approval. He also said the council approved the map despite its differences from a map prepared by the parish’s consulting engineer.
Easterly later said the council’s adoption of the map was “highly suspicious” given its June 2022 preliminary approval of Deer Run, a controversial 2,000-lot subdivision spread across more than 1,300 acres off of 4H Club Road. Deer Run, which is being developed by Ascension Properties, is located in District 5 and has been a source of frustration for area residents.
“The legal effect of that prior approval was never questioned, much less taken into account in the new zoning map,” he wrote. “This begs the question of whether the zoning map was enacted in an arbitrary and capricious fashion.”
Easterly also pointed to the parish’s code of ordinances for planning and development, arguing that zoning requires public hearings before the Planning and Zoning Commission before regulations can be presented to the council.
“While… the Council may directly change the zoning of any one particular piece of property after a zoning map is introduced, Ordinance 22-65 does not empower the Council to implement a zoning map for the Parish or an entire District absent input from the Planning and Zoning Commission,” Easterly wrote.
Easterly ended his letter by saying his clients will take their grievances to court if the council doesn’t repeal the District 5 map, threatening to pursue claims for declaratory judgment as well as compensatory and punitive damages.
He said one client has spent nearly $870,000 since receiving June 2022 preliminary plat approval.
“It strongly appears that the zoning map was made, in part, with the intent to deprive one of my clients of certain prior approvals that were lawfully obtained; alternatively, it appears that it was enacted with reckless disregard of certain prior approvals and/or that the enactment of the ordinance was plainly arbitrary and capricious,” Easterly wrote.
‘Pack the room’
Though Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks does not have an official say in whether the council rescinds the zoning maps, he said that is exactly what needs to be done.
In an interview with The News Thursday, Ricks said he has spoken with the parish attorney, who said the council may have violated state law by not consulting the Planning and Zoning Commission before approving the zoning maps.
“It comes down to this: If procedurally the council has enacted zoning improperly, they need to rescind it and follow the correct procedures to put it in place,” Ricks said. “Because as it stands right now, nothing would hold up in court.”
A long-time opponent of zoning, Ricks has softened his tone in recent years and now says land-use rules are the best way to promote "smart growth" in the parish.
But they must be implemented correctly for them to "be enforceable," he said.
“As it stands right now, per the parish attorney, if we’re challenged in court, nothing holds up,” Ricks said. “I don’t know how we could hold any defense to zoning if it’s improperly done.
“There’s no doubt we have to have zoning in Livingston Parish, but it has to be done the right way.”
In a statement, Councilwoman Erin Sandefur, who has represented District 5 since former Councilman Bubba Harris’ resignation in October, said the zoning map for her district “follows the parish master plan closely, thus carefully abiding by state law.”
Sandefur, who won a special election in March, has long been an opponent of the large subdivisions coming to District 5. Even before her appointment and subsequent election, she spoke against the massive developments — Deer Run and the 481-lot Sweetwater — coming to 4H Club Road.
On her personal Facebook page, she blasted the developers for “trying to scare the Parish Council… by threatening a lawsuit.” She also urged people to “pack the room” and express their concerns to the council.
“In my discussion with legal experts and planners, it has been made clear that the MOST IMPORTANT consideration when justifying zoning maps is the health, safety and welfare of the COMMUNITY,” she wrote. “The voters matter the most, not politicians and not developers.
“That’s why I need YOU to come to the council meeting on Thursday at 6 p.m. Pack the room. Come up to the mic and tell the other council members how you feel. This is YOUR government!”
In her statement, Sandefur also suggested the parish begin considering a year-long halt on “major developments” as the council works to implement zoning.
“We will have at least four new councilmen in January and a new Parish President,” Sandefur said. “We owe it to those new elected officials and the people of Livingston Parish to calm the chaos, as we work together to seek solutions to protect the health, safety and welfare of our citizens.”
The ordinance to rescind all approved zoning maps is being introduced Thursday, meaning it couldn't be voted on until May.
