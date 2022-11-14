A frozen custard joint will soon join the many food options available in Livingston Parish’s busiest shopping center.
Andy’s Frozen Custard, which has five locations in Louisiana, is currently building a new spot in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center.
The Missouri-based company, a quick-service frozen dessert business that offers both drive-thru and dine-in service, will be located just off Juban Road, next door the Burgersmith.
There are currently two Andy’s locations in Baton Rouge, and the one currently under construction in Juban Crossing will be the first in Livingston Parish. There are also locations in Lafayette, Bossier City, and Youngsville.
Andy’s has grown into the nation's largest frozen custard-only business, with more than 2,000 employees and 119 company-owned and franchised stores across 15 states, according to its website. Andy’s offers a variety of sweet treats, including ice cream concretes, sundaes and splits.
The Livingston Parish Council approved the building’s preliminary site plan in its April 14 meeting.
South Louisiana Property Group, LLC, is developing the building, which will cover about 2,000 square feet.
