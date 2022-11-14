Andy's Frozen Custard

Pictured is Andy's Frozen Custard in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center.

 David Gray | The News

A frozen custard joint will soon join the many food options available in Livingston Parish’s busiest shopping center.

Andy’s Frozen Custard, which has five locations in Louisiana, is currently building a new spot in the Juban Crossing Shopping Center.

