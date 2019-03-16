WALKER – A proposal to annex five acres on Walker South Road into the City of Walker will be reviewed by the city Planning & Zoning Commission at its monthly meeting next week.
The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, March 18, at City Hall.
The City Council introduced the ordinance to annex the land at its meeting March 11 and scheduled a public hearing at its meeting on April 15.
The property at 27000 Walker South Road is on the east side of the highway at the corner with Glenn Ellis Road, Mayor Jimmy Watson said at the introduction.
The city received a petition from the Martha Daniel family requesting the annexation, according to the ordinance.
The annexation request includes the 5-acre tract and Lot 3-A within the tract, the ordinance says.
Lot 3-A, approximately 1 acre, has 167.8 feet fronting Glenn Ellis Road.
