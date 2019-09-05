DENHAM SPRINGS -- Members of Congress face many issues, according to U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, but it comes down to one question.
How do you make life better for people?
Cassidy, R-La., offered that view – and others on illegal immigration, opioids and how he campaigns – when he stopped by Denham Springs High School’s main campus Thursday.
The senator met in the school library with two Advanced Placement U.S. government classes taught by William Bradford.
Before he began fielding questions, Cassidy outlined his role in the nation’s capital. Cassidy said he supports President Donald Trump on some issues but there are others where they disagree.
“There are some spending bills I don’t care for,” he said, because some of them are not a national priority.
At the same time, the president has supported Cassidy’s proposals on paid family leave, he added.
Asked by one student what he thought helped prepare him to be a senator, Cassidy replied, “Living life.”
A graduate of the LSU Medical School, Cassidy said he spent 25 years teaching medical students in the state’s charity system.
“If you serve people in life, when you ask them to let you serve them as a public official, they will trust you,” he said.
“What do you care about?” the senator asked one student.
Her answer was helping others and being a leader.
Cassidy said the challenge to helping others is, “How do you create better jobs and better wages?”
But the impact can be substantial, he said.
“If a family does better, you now have better educational opportunities,” for the next generation, Cassidy said. “It builds a better future for you, your children and your grandchildren.”
Other topics students brought up:
• Illegal immigration. The southern border must be protected, Cassidy said, but how to handle the people who are at the border already is more complicated.
“A country has to be able to control its border,” he said, citing the flow of illegal drugs.
Smugglers can send immigrants to various points along the border to tie up the U.S. Border Patrol and allow smugglers to bring drugs in, he said.
• Opioids. Cassidy gave two examples: a person hurt in an accident who is on a low, stable dose of a painkiller monitored by a doctor and is able to function.
The second person is a drug seeker, going to multiple doctors for prescriptions, and going to multiple pharmacies to fill them.
“You can see the difference between the two people,” Cassidy said.
“We have to look at those who have a legitimate need and others who don’t,” he said, being careful that the wrong group is not hurt by federal actions.
• Vaping by students. “Vaping is up to the school administrators in our society,” Cassidy said.
The “casual attitude to using substances,” today is part of the problem with vaping, when other substances not meant for vaping are used, he said.
Some vapers use the liquid form of THC, a chemical found in marijuana, Cassidy said, but a person’s lungs were not designed to be coated by the liquid.
• Automation and the loss of jobs. “I’m optimistic,” Cassidy said. “Every time a technical revolution displaces some jobs, it creates others.”
At one time, the telephone system was dependent on switchboard operators, he said.
As phones gained technology, those operators were not needed, but jobs for people who made the phones or maintained them was created.
“One of you has an idea about the next big thing on computers – it will explode the job market. And one day you will be standing here, speaking to kids about it,” Cassidy said.
Cassidy also made a pitch for students who might want to spend six weeks as an intern in his office in Washington, D.C. The internship offers a $2,000 stipend to cover some of the costs, but an intern must be 21, he said.
