LIVINGSTON – “Shop local” is the mantra promoted by both Livingston Parish business interests and governmental entities.
Residents of three municipalities followed the advice, as monthly sales taxes increased and were high enough to push the 10-month totals ahead of last year.
The tax totals for the towns of Livingston, Albany and Springfield are all ahead of last year.
Meanwhile, the two largest municipalities – Denham Springs and Walker – both lag behind their 2017-18 tax totals.
All five municipalities tracked by the parish School Board Tax Office saw an increase in March-to-April sales tax receipts.
The Town of Livingston collected $48,531 in April, an increase of $10,647 over March’s numbers.
For the first 10 months of fiscal year 2018-19, its 1-cent tax has taken in $504,608, an increase of $42,136, putting the town 9 percent ahead of last year.
Albany’s sales tax generated $44,704 last month, an increase of $6,857 over March and its best month of the year. It also is 11 percent more -- $4,563 – compared to April 2018.
After 10 months of the fiscal year, its 1-cent tax has taken in $409,853, an increase of $73,097 over the same 10-month period of the previous fiscal year.
Springfield took in $40,216 last month, its best monthly total for the fiscal year and $10,807 more than in March.
With two months left in the fiscal year, the 2-cent tax has taken in $350,131, putting the town $9,489 ahead of where it was in fiscal 2017-18.
Meanwhile, Denham Springs accounted for $716,383 in April, an increase of $159,957 over March.
It is the second time this fiscal year that the city topped the $700,000 mark. But is it still $87,472 less than April 2018.
After 10 months of the fiscal year, the 1½-cent sales tax has taken in $6,214,420, which is $420,527 less than it took in after 10 months of the previous fiscal year.
Walker’s tax brought in $396,124 last month, a jump of $98,778 over the previous month and its best month of the year. It is $47,251 less than collected in April 2018.
With two months left in the fiscal year, the 1½-cent sales tax has taken in $3,417,829, or $36,401 less than it did for the same period in 2018.
The total taxes collected in the parish trail the 2017-18 fiscal year total after 10 months by slightly more than $62,000.
The Livingston Parish School Board Sales Tax Office, which tracks tax information from 17 governmental bodies, municipalities and taxing districts, reported $9,670,616 in April.
That is an increase of $2,133,570 from March, but still $584,256 less than what came in for April 2018.
With two months left in the 2018-19 fiscal year, the parish has taken in $85,929,289, or $62,287 less than in the previous fiscal year.
