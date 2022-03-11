The completion date for the new Southside “mega campus” just got bumped.
After developers ran into a few obstacles during construction, the Livingston Parish School Board was told in its March 3 meeting that crews would need an additional two days to complete the new K-8 school.
That pushes the opening of the school to July 28 — exactly one week before teachers are scheduled to report before the start of the 2022-23 school year.
It should be the last delay, Gene Eleazar, of Alvin Fairburn and Associates, told board members.
“Mr. Eleazar, I noticed down here that the contract time has increased by two days, is that correct?” asked Superintendent Joe Murphy during the meeting.
“It is, and we don’t expect any more delays,” Elezear said in response. “Most of the work is on the inside, and they’re making real good progress on the outside.”
This marks the latest step for the Southside “mega campus,” an 185,000-square-foot space that will house both Southside Elementary and Southside Junior High, two schools that were wrecked during the historic August 2016 flood more than five years ago.
Along with Denham Springs Elementary, the Southside schools were deemed “substantially damaged” by FEMA — meaning 50 percent of the structure’s value was damaged — and had to be torn down.
But instead of rebuilding the two schools, school leaders opted to plant a new state-of-the-art K-8 “mega campus” on a 27-acre site on Pete’s Highway. Murphy said school leaders aimed to make the schools “more suited to 21st century learning.”
“It’s going to be huge,” Murphy said of the Southside campus during a podcast with The News earlier this year.
The Southside schools currently occupy temporary campuses behind Juban Parc Elementary and Juban Parc Junior High. They are the only schools that have yet to return to a permanent campus following the flood.
The new Denham Springs Elementary officially opened its doors in January.
Construction on the Southside campus began with a groundbreaking in September 2020. Officials have eyed completion before the start of the next school year.
Though still on schedule to open before the end of the summer break, a few recent change orders have the project cutting it close. Initially set to conclude in May, builders have pushed back the completion date by more than two months. It was pushed back 34 days last May and another 25 days in June.
In November, developers requested a change order that increased the contract by $448,000 and pushed the opening date back an extra three weeks.
The latest change order — which included an increase of roughly $283,000 — has the opening date set for 12 days before students report for the first day of school.
Eleazar explained the need for the recent change order, saying the biggest chunk came from revisions requested by the local fire department, which cost about $153,000.
Some of the items included an additional floor from the second floor leading onto the roof, an additional exterior ladder to get onto the cafeteria roof from a different portion of the school, more hose cabinets in the garage and near the kitchen, and new standpipes in two of the stairwells.
“Those are not State Fire Marshal requirements,” Eleazar said. “Those are local fire department requirements [he asked us to do] when he visited the school. He’d said he’d feel a lot better if we did these additional items in the school.”
Another substantial amount — $35,465 — came from moisture mitigation work on the gym floor.
In order to get a warranty on the gym floor — a “rubberized basketball court” — the percentage of humidity in the floor was required to be 85 percent or less, Eleazar explained. Though they tried to reach that level for months, crews couldn’t quite get there, he said.
“We’ve had heaters on in this portion of the school since early December, and the best we can get the humidity to is 92 percent,” explained Eleazar, who noted the floor is raised on a metal deck.
In order to install the floor, crews were forced to use “a more expensive glue” that would prevent moisture from rising through the flooring material.
“We tried for two months to lower the moisture content, but when it came time to install the floor, we didn’t have a choice,” Eleazar said. “We couldn’t hold the flooring guys up.”
Eleazar said flooring in the rest of the school should not be an issue, since it is a different type from the gym’s and “accepts a higher moisture requirement.”
“This [the gym floor] is the only flooring in the entire school that we’ll be required to do moisture mitigation on,” the architect said.
Despite the recent change orders, the new contract sum remains nearly $2 million lower than the original, according to the most recent change order that pushed the total contract sum past $48 million.
The Southside project is being funded mostly through federal dollars.
