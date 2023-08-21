Years of work, delays, frustrations, and negotiations appear to be coming to an end.
On August 16, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) alerted Livingston Parish motorists that alternating lane closures would occur on both Highway 190 and Juban Road to allow for construction of detour lanes while construction begins on the Highway 190 and Juban Road roundabout.
Which, according to DOTD, means that the roundabout construction will begin sometime in the next 'four or five months, weather dependent' based on the current timeline on drainage work in the area, which must be completed for the entire project before roadwork begins. Crews are wrapping up construction on a new box culvert and passage on Highway 190 over a small creek.
Due to negotiations, which caused major delays after the project was shut down in 2020 over utility relocation disputes, the contract for both the 190/Juban roundabout as well as the Juban Road widening now belong to one contractor. According to DOTD officials, that move will help cut roughly one year off the project completion date.
Work resumed earlier this year, after Kort's (the general contractor) had moved on to another project while negotiations where ongoing, and now DOTD has given a rough estimate on completion of both the widening and roundabout project - 12-18 months, weather depending, which is a slight shift from their earlier projection of August or September 2024.
That projection was made after contract disputes were settled, but construction had not yet resumed.
According to DOTD, beginning around the first of the year 2024 motorists can expect shifting lanes on both Highway 190 and Juban Road as roadway construction begins. Both projects will be completed in phases.
Highway 190 will also be widened as part of the project. The widened portion of the roadway will begin just east of the Highway 190 and Eden Church Road roundabout, and extend past Juban Road eastward until roughly the Dollar General on the north side of the road.
Otherwise, the project will widen Juban Road from Interstate-12 to U.S. Highway 190 to two lanes in each direction, with a five-foot wide raised median and a 10 foot bicycle-pedestrian shared-use path on both sides of the roadway.
There will also be three roundabouts: one north of I-12, another near the middle of the corridor, and one at the intersection of Juban Road and U.S. 190, according to DOTD. Frontage roads will be constructed parallel to Juban Road east and west of the second roundabout.
Addressing traffic concerns at Juban Road has been in the works since 2014, when DOTD listed the Juban Road widening project as a “project of interest.” The project was split into two phases: construction of a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. Highway 190 and Juban Road, and the widening of Juban Road north of I-12 to Highway 190.
The roundabout project went out for bid in February 2018, followed by the widening project in June 2019. But the relocation of utilities took longer than expected — until February 2021 — leading to a contract dispute between the contractor and the state.
"With underground and aerial cables in the way, the contractor could not continuously work on the site and complete all of the contract items," a DOTD spokesperson explained in 2021. "There isn't any benefit to completing only some of the contract items in small sections (as these areas are cleared of utilities)."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.