Pictured is the intersection of Juban Road and U.S. Highway 190 in Denham Springs.

 David Gray | The News

Years of work, delays, frustrations, and negotiations appear to be coming to an end.

On August 16, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) alerted Livingston Parish motorists that alternating lane closures would occur on both Highway 190 and Juban Road to allow for construction of detour lanes while construction begins on the Highway 190 and Juban Road roundabout.

